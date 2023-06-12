Former Nigerian military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida, has spoken about the gains of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election

Babangida said political leaders in Nigeria have not utilised and exploited the gains of the election adjudged as the freest and fairest in the country

According to the retired general, Nigeria's democracy is greatly affected by thuggery, litigations, and voter apathy, amongst others

Minna, Niger state - A former military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida, has highlighted the gains of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Babangida said he annulled the June 12 election adjudged as the freest and fairest poll in the interest of Nigeria.

Babangida said politicians have failed to utilise the gains of June 12.

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 11, by Kassim Afegbua, his media aide, the retired general said political leaders in Nigeria have not exploited the gains of June 12, TheCable reported.

IBB said:

“The gains of June 12, 1993 presidential election have not been exploited by political leaders in succeeding elections in Nigeria,” he said.

“It was adjudged the freest and fairest election in Nigeria, yet politicians have blatantly ignored that beauty; the beauty of credible elections.

“Remember, it was an election Nigerians came out en mass to choose their leaders, irrespective of their cultural/traditional and religious affiliations.”

Highlights issues affecting Nigeria’s democracy

Babangida highlighted thuggery, violence, litigations, and voter apathy, amongst others as issued affecting the advancement of democracy in Nigeria

“There is thuggery in politics in Nigeria, too many litigations in Nigeria, too many issues that transparent elections ought to have addressed”

He added:

“June 12 should naturally encourage more voters to endorse democracy and election, but the turnout during our election is gradually declining,” he added.

“Right now there is voter apathy, that’s the more reason why something must be done to ensure mass participation in elections.”

Investment in deepening democratic ideals

The former head of state charged political leaders to invest their time and resources in deepening democratic ideals in the country.

Babangida said:

“Nigeria’s democracy is getting more and more older. Democracy has come to stay but despite the imperfections, we can still get our act together to correct some of the issues and continue on that trajectory.”

“It is a learning curve and a work in progress. Our leaders must continue to invest their time, energy, and resources to deepen democracy and sustain democratic ideals.”

