Mudashiru Obasa, the former speaker of the Lagos Assembly, has sued the House and the new speaker, Mojisola Meranda over his impeachment

Obasa claims his impeachment on January 13, 2025, was unlawful because it occurred during the Assembly’s recess without proper authorization

His lawsuit argues that the impeachment violated several provisions of the 1999 Constitution and the House’s Standing Orders

Lagos state - Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has filed a lawsuit before a Lagos High Court demanding his immediate reinstatement.

Obasa, who was removed from office on January 13, 2025, is challenging the legality of his impeachment.

Lagos Assembly: Obasa demand return as Speaker

Amongst other prayers, the lawmaker is seeking an order nullifying his removal and restoring him as Speaker.

The suit, filed on Friday, February 14, named the current Speaker, Lasbat Mojisola Meranda, and the Lagos State House of Assembly as defendants.

Vanguard reported that Obasa argued in the suit that the January 13 plenary session where he was impeached was not properly convened, making the proceedings unconstitutional.

The court filing cites constitutional provisions and Assembly standing orders to argue that the impeachment was conducted outside legal procedures.

Obasa contends that lawmakers met during a recess without formally reconvening, rendering the decision invalid.

The suit is yet to be assigned to a judge and no date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

