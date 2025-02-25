The Lagos state House of Assembly speakership crisis may soon be resolved as senior APC leaders, including Chief Bisi Akande and Segun Osoba, have intervened

Following this move, the impeached speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, and the current speaker Mojisola Meranda may step aside to allow another lawmaker from Lagos West to assume leadership

Interestingly, APC leaders have submitted seven names for consideration, with David Setonji emerging as a strong contender due to his experience and seniority in the House

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The speakership crisis rocking the Lagos state House of Assembly has taken a fresh twist following the intervention of heavyweights in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

New reports disclosed that Obasa and Meranda may step down as speaker. Photo credit: @mudashiru_obasa, Hon Mojisola Lasbat Meranda

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, February 25, the impeached speaker, Mudashiru Obasa and the current speaker, Mojisola Meranda, might step aside for another lawmaker to lead the House.

This followed the intervention of the APC bigwigs, notably former governors of Osun, Ogun and Lagos states, namely Chief Bisi Akande, Segun Osoba, and Akinwunmi Ambode, respectively, among others.

On Sunday, February 23, Osoba, Ambode, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and all the GAC members met at the Governor’s Lodge in Marina over the crisis, to find a lasting solution.

The high-powered APC delegation was directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resolve the political tension at the Lagos Assembly, following the inability of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) to find a solution.

Speaking after the meeting, a GAC member, Chief Muraina Taiwo, told The Punch on Monday, February 24, that one of the seven lawmakers from Lagos West was being considered by the party leaders as the new speaker.

He added that the names of seven lawmakers from Lagos West have been submitted for consideration but their details have not yet been released.

The GAC member said:

“The seven of them are ranking members in Lagos West. They are the ones whose names will be submitted to President Tinubu.”

Who takes over from Meranda?

Meranda may step down as speaker of the Lagos Assembly. Photo credit: @rthonmjmeranda

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, sources said David Setonji is being considered as the new speaker based on his experience and seniority.

A top source in the Lagos APC said:

“Setonji from Badagry is being considered among them. He is the one who is not like a first-timer among those in the West.”

Following this move, another top source in the Lagos APC confirmed on Monday, February 24, that part of the resolutions being considered was for Obasa to withdraw the suit against the assembly and Meranda in court.

How Lagos Assembly crisis began

Meanwhile, the crisis began at the House on January 13, 2025, when about 36 lawmakers removed Obasa as speaker and replaced him with Meranda, the then-deputy speaker.

Obasa, who was away in Atlanta, United States, when he was removed, had since faulted his removal and insisted he was still the speaker, even as his colleagues in the House remained adamant.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

