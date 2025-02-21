Yemi Osinbajo, the former vice president of Nigeria, has recalled how General Ibrahim Babangida, tormented President Bola Tinubu with the annulment of the June 12, 1999, presidential election

Nigerians have started reacting to the address of former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the book launch of the former Military President Ibrahim Babangida, an event which was equally attended by President Bola Tinubu and other former presidents in Nigeria.

The former vice president commented while reviewing the ex-military leader's autobiography titled “A Journey in Service”, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Thursday, February 20.

Osinbajo recalled how President Tinubu, who was a senator during the period, fought against the dissolution of the Senate under late General Sani Abacha, after the June 12, 1993, presidential election was nullified.

The former vice president said:

“When Babangida annulled the 1993 elections and Abacha took over, dissolving the Senate, that senator tried to reconstitute the Senate in resistance to the dissolution. He was detained, faced charges in court, and escaped into exile. Today, he is also here to celebrate with his former tormentors as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

Babangida's book launch: Nigerians react to Osinbajo's comment

While dignitaries at the event laughed at the comment and clapped, some Nigerians took to social media to express their reactions, with some saying Osinbajo told the fact to the former military leader's face.

Below are some of their reactions:

Genie’s Genes said:

"For right-thinking people, this doesn’t call for a round of applause but a sober reflection on what is your philosophy and what you stand for but this is Nigeria, we laugh at those who died in the struggle and dine with the killers as long as we have a sit at the table."

Toba Shagari tweeted:

"You called it "jokes?" This is a professor reminding IBB of his atrocities while serving as a military dictator. There's nothing like jokes here but hard facts told in a comic fashion. What goes around comes around. There is always time for everything."

Geebonez wrote:

"And they are laughing thinking it's a joke, even if it's meant as a joke it shows that as a country we lack principles celebrating someone who supposedly disrupted democratic republic by annulling elections."

Ifiok Davids reacted:

"People think Osinbajo is making a joke, but the man is deliberately reminding all parties of their role in the devastation that wrecked Nigeria. And while all these men have flourished at the expense of civilians and soldiers who died needlessly, Nigeria suffers to date from it."

Tope Peters commented:

"One thing I like Prof Osibanjo for is his tactical and subtle way of mocking his opponents and detractors."

See the former vice president's video here:

Tinubu reveals how Babangida inspired him

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu had recalled occasions when former military head of state General Ibrahim Babangida inspired him to venture into politics.

The president recalled when Babangida summoned him and others that he wanted young Nigerians to join politics.

Tinubu further recalled when he challenged Babangida and thought he would end up in jail but the then-military leader gave him a handshake for being courageous.

