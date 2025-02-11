Kogi activist Comrade Usman Okai, has accused the state’s Accountant General, Dr. Habiba Onumoko, of overstepping her constitutional role

Okai, in a statement on Tuesday, alleged financial mismanagement and excessive interference in governance under Usman Ododo's leadership

The opposition leader Okai called on Governor Usman Ododo to take urgent action and warned that are growing control over the state's finance poses a major threat to his administration and the welfare of workers and pensioners

Kogi state opposition leader and human rights advocate, Comrade Usman Okai, has asked Governor Usman Ododo to curb what he describes as the "unchecked and excessive powers" of the state’s Accountant General, Dr Habiba Onumoko.

Okai: How accountant general’s cabal are controlling Kogi

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 11, Okai accused the accountant general of overstepping her constitutional role, alleging financial mismanagement and undue interference in governance.

He warned that her growing influence, if not properly checked, could threaten transparency, accountability, and the welfare of civil servants in Kogi state.

Okai claimed that the Accountant General’s alleged interference extended to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Ministry of Finance, reportedly leaving other government officials sidelined.

"Dr Onumoko has taken control of local government administration, with Directors of Local Government (DLGs) and treasurers now reportedly answerable to her rather than the Deputy Governor or the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“The Accountant General has hijacked the local government administration. Even the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) is afraid of approaching her. We cannot govern a state like this,” Okai asserted.

He further alleged that she has taken over the responsibilities of both the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Ministry of Finance, leaving other government officials "helpless."

The opposition leader also raised concerns about financial accountability, claiming that the Accountant General wields significant control over the disbursement of public funds, often to the detriment of workers and pensioners.

“It is unacceptable that the Accountant General wields so much influence over public funds. Governor Ododo must act swiftly to restore confidence in the state’s financial system,” Okai said.

He called for immediate financial reforms, including independent oversight mechanisms, to prevent what he described as "abuse of office and financial recklessness."

The political analysts suggest that growing concerns over financial irregularities could impact the administration’s credibility.

Comrade Usman Okai has been a vocal critic of the state government, consistently advocating for transparency and accountability. His latest statement adds to mounting concerns about governance and fiscal discipline under Governor Ododo’s leadership.

