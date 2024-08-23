PDP chieftain Okai has sent a crucial message to Kogi Governor Usman Ododo following his victory at the Supreme Court

Okai urged Governor Ododo to prioritise workers welfare and distanced himself from the previous administration’s divisive tactics

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the PDP chieftain reacted to the attack on SDP's candidate Muritala Ajaka at the Supreme Court premises

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Comrade Usman Okai Austin, the immediate past candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Dekina/Bassa federal constituency, has reacted to Governor Usman Ododo's victory at the Supreme Court.

PDP chieftain Okai tasks Gov Ododo after court victory

Recall that on Friday, August 23, the Supreme Court of Nigeria, affirmed Ododo as the duly-elected governor of Kogi state.

In its judgement, a five-member panel quashed the appeal filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidates in the November 2023 poll, Murtala Ajaka.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Friday evening, the PDP chieftain Okai urged Governor Usman Ododo to depart from the divisive practices of the previous administration.

As Governor Ododo begins his tenure, Okai advises him to prioritize the welfare of Kogi State's citizens by ensuring timely payment of workers' salaries and pensions, as well as providing essential facilities and services to the people.

"Expect constructive criticism," Okai tells Ododo

While acknowledging the Supreme Court's judgment, Okai noted that it does not accurately reflect the election's outcome.

Buttressing his point, he emphasizes that the focus should now shift to the next four years, during which Governor Ododo must work towards rebuilding and developing the state.

Okai thereby call on Governor Ododo to put aside political differences and work towards a united Kogi state, where every citizen can thrive and enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He, however, reminded the governor to expect constructive criticism from the opposition, noting that they would speak out when necessary to ensure accountability and good governance.

"We urge Governor Ododo to unite the state, prioritize workers' welfare, and provide essential services to the people. We will offer constructive criticism when necessary to ensure a better future for Kogi state," Okai said.

Okai also condemned the attack on Kogi state SDP governorship candidate in the November election, Murtala Ajaka, at the Supreme Court premises today.

"The attack on Muritala Ajaka, the SDP candidate, is a condemnable act of thuggery that must be addressed immediately," he said.

