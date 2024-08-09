PDP chieftain Usman Okai Austin has made a strong demand amid growing concerns over Kogi Governor Usman Ododo's silence on the 20 trucks of rice received from the federal government

Speaking with the press on Friday, Okai demanded that the Kogi government account for the rice and ensure a fair distribution exercise to the people of the state

President Tinubu's government in July announced that it distributed 20 trucks of rice each to the 36 states of the federation as part of measures to address food shortages in the country

Comrade Usman Okai Austin, the immediate past candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Dekina/Bassa federal constituency, has called on Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi state, to clarify the whereabouts of the 20 trucks of rice sent to the state by the federal government to alleviate hunger among its citizens.

PDP chieftain Okai sends crucial message to Governor Ododo over FG’s 20 trucks of rice sent to Kogi state. Photo credit: Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, Austin Usman Okai

Source: Facebook

20 trucks of rice: Okai demands answers from Ododo

In a recent announcement, the federal government emphasized its commitment to addressing food insecurity across the nation, particularly in states like Kogi, which have been significantly affected by economic challenges and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rice distribution initiative was part of a broader strategy to provide immediate relief to vulnerable populations and ensure that no citizen goes hungry.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, August 9, Okai expressed deep concern over the state government’s silence regarding this significant issue.

He stated:

“Withholding information about such essential aid sends a troubling message to the people of Kogi State. The citizens deserve to know where the rice is and how it will be distributed. This is not just a matter of food; it is about transparency and accountability in governance.”

Okai elaborated further on the importance of rice distribution, noting that it is a critical lifeline for many families struggling to make ends meet.

“The people of Kogi State are waiting for their rightful share of this aid. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that these resources reach those who need them most,” he added.

Following FG's announcement, Okai urged Governor Ododo to take immediate action and provide clarity on the situation.

“Silence on such an important issue is not acceptable. Governor Ododo must speak up and assure the people that the rice will be distributed fairly and transparently,” he said.

Speaking further, Okai stressed the need for credible individuals to be appointed to oversee the distribution process.

He pointed out that in previous instances, aid has often been diverted or sold instead of reaching the intended beneficiaries.

“We cannot allow history to repeat itself. The rice is not a political tool for the All Progressives Congress (APC) but a resource meant for all citizens, regardless of their political affiliations,” Okai emphasized.

Okai’s call for action resonates with the broader concerns of Kogi State residents, who are increasingly frustrated with the lack of transparency and accountability in government operations.

As the state grapples with economic challenges, the need for effective governance and equitable distribution of resources has never been more crucial.

"I urge Governor Ododo to address the situation surrounding the 20 trucks of rice is not just about food distribution; it is a broader call for responsible governance and a commitment to serving all citizens of Kogi State."

