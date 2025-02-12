The Kogi Progressives Youth for Good Governance dismissed allegations against Dr. Habibat Onumoko, calling them baseless and politically motivated

A youth advocacy group in Kogi State has dismissed allegations that the state’s Accountant-General, Dr. Habibat Onumoko, has overstepped her authority.

The group, known as the Kogi Progressives Youth for Good Governance, described the claims as baseless and politically motivated.

Youth group drum support for Kogi's Accountant-General, Habibat Onumoko Photo credit: @TheREANigeria/@Shaibu_AO

Source: Twitter

In a statement cited by Legit.ng and signed by its Secretary-General, Adejoh Sylvester Ikani, the group expressed support for Dr. Onumoko, emphasizing her dedication to financial transparency and accountability in the state.

The allegations, initially raised by political activist Austin Usman Okai, suggested that the Accountant-General had encroached on the responsibilities of other government officials.

Defending the Accountant-General’s role

Refuting these claims, the youth group clarified that Dr. Onumoko’s responsibilities are strictly financial, focusing on managing the state's treasury, overseeing budget implementation, and ensuring compliance with financial regulations.

"The Accountant-General is entrusted with safeguarding public funds and ensuring that government expenditures align with approved budgets," the statement read.

The group further highlighted the Accountant-General’s contributions to civil service welfare, particularly in salary and pension payments, as well as her efforts in preventing financial mismanagement through the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

Citing achievements from the previous administration, the group noted that Kogi state had received three consecutive awards from the World Bank for financial transparency and accountability.

They credited this recognition to the collaborative work of the state's financial management team, including the Accountant-General, the Auditor-General, and the Commissioner for Finance.

"It is misleading to claim that Dr. Onumoko is exceeding her mandate. Her office plays a crucial role in ensuring that Ministries, Departments, and Agencies receive funds in a transparent and efficient manner," the statement continued.

Group calls for focus on development

The youth group concluded by urging critics to focus on meaningful contributions to governance rather than engaging in what they described as baseless accusations.

"Good governance is about service delivery and development, not distractions rooted in misinformation," they stated.

The statement reinforced the group’s position that accountability and financial prudence remain top priorities for the state government, dismissing the allegations as an attempt to create unnecessary controversy.

