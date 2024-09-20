The EFCC has claimed that Kogi state Governor Usman Ododo is interfering with the case of Yahaya Bello and the anti-graft agency

On Wednesday, Bello stormed the EFCC's headquarters in Abuja and his media team claimed operatives of the anti-graft agency asked the ex-governor to leave without interrogating him

Operatives of the EFCC on Friday, disclosed to the press that Ododo's actions prevented the EFCC operatives from arresting Bello over an alleged N80.2bn fraud case

The former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, reportedly evaded arrest by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, with the assistance of his successor, Governor Usman Ododo.

Recall that on Wednesday night, the EFCC had laid siege to the Kogi state Government Lodge in Abuja in an attempt to apprehend Bello, who is wanted over an alleged N80.2bn fraud case.

Interestingly, Ododo allegedly helped Bello avoid arrest, leveraging the immunity he enjoys as a sitting governor.

The incident follows a similar attempt in April, where Ododo reportedly facilitated Bello’s escape from EFCC operatives during a raid in Abuja.

Speaking on what transpired on Wednesday night, one of the officials who pleaded anonymity told The Punch that:

“Yahaya Bello has not been arrested. The Kogi State governor prevented operatives from doing their work yesterday just like he did the other time. He took him away and our men could not do anything because of the immunity he (Ododo) is enjoying.”

As of the time of filing this report, EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, is yet to speak on the matter.

Daily Trust reported that Bello had since returned to the State Government House in Lokoja, Kogi state capital, where he had been hiding before he came to Abuja to “honour EFCC invitation”.

The Cable also confirmed the report in its publication.

