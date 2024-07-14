Kogi PDP candidate Comrade Usman Okai Austin has urged the EFCC to engage the services of the police and military to secure Yahaya Bello's local arrest

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Okai commended the anti-graft agency's collaboration with Interpol to place Yahaya Bello on a watch list across North Africa

The Kogi activist also disclosed ex-governor Bello's hideout and tasked the EFCC to take immediate action

Legit.ng reports that Bello is facing a 19-count charge over alleged money laundering, breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds of about N80.2 billion

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Comrade Usman Okai Austin, a former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Dekina/Bassa Federal constituency in the 2023 election, has backed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)'s decision to place Yahaya Bello on Interpol watch.

Comrade Usman Okai Austin back EFCC's new move against Yahaya Bello. Photo credit: Usman Okai Austin, Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

Bello on Interpol watch list: PDP candidate reacts

Okai maintained that this move has rekindled the hope for justice in the face of alleged wrongdoing.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Recall that the EFCC had asked Interpol in the three North African countries of Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria to place the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, on its watch list.

Legit.ng gathered that the EFCC's decision to allow the countries to place Bello on their watch list was based on credible intelligence.

At the moment, Egypt, Libya, and Sudan are other countries where the ex-governor is placed on the watch list.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, July 14, Comrade Okai, commended the EFCC for taking action against Bello. He urged them to collaborate with other security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and the Nigerian Military, to monitor Bello’s movements.

"Track Bello in Kogi govt house," Okai tells EFCC

The PDP chieftain, however, emphasized the importance of credible intelligence to track Bello, who is reportedly still in the Government House in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

He stated thus:

"The decision to put Bello on Interpol watch has been met with approval from many who have been seeking accountability and justice. The call for collaboration among security agencies underscores the need for a coordinated effort to ensure that Bello is held accountable for any alleged misconduct.

"As the EFCC continues its pursuit of justice, the eyes of the public will be watching closely to see how this situation unfolds and whether Bello will face consequences for his actions."

Political activist urges EFCC to act against Bello

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Comrade Usman Okai Austin faulted the EFCC's delay at the Federal High Court.

The Kogi state political activist queried the agency's commitment to justice in the ongoing case against former Governor Yahaya Bello.

Okai, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 13, urged the EFCC to uphold its integrity, reminding them that the public's trust is at stake.

Source: Legit.ng