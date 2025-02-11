The Benue Good Governance Crusaders allege that Governor Hyacinth Alia plans to sell state-owned assets, including shares in Dangote Cement and Zenith Bank

The group urges the Benue State House of Assembly to investigate the governor and the BIPC Managing Director over these transactions

Calls for the EFCC to probe the asset sales intensify as concerns over transparency and potential financial mismanagement grow

A civil society group, the Benue Good Governance Crusaders, has voiced strong opposition to what it claims are covert attempts by Governor Hyacinth Alia to relinquish the state's shares in Dangote Cement.

The group alleges that the governor is working towards selling off critical state-owned assets without transparency.

Governor Alia accused of selling state assets

Led by Felix Atetan and Peter Ameh, the Crusaders have accused the administration of making plans to privatize Benue Links Limited, a key transport company owned by the state.

Reports suggest that the company may be handed over to a private investor from Lagos, sparking concerns about the implications for public transportation and state revenue.

The group has also urged the Benue State House of Assembly to initiate a thorough investigation into the Governor’s dealings, particularly regarding the potential sale of the state’s shares in Zenith Bank PLC and other firms linked to government interests.

According to the Crusaders, these moves are being facilitated by Raymond Asemakaha, an associate of the Governor, whom they claim has played a key role in pushing the alleged transactions forward.

Group calls on lawmakers to intervene

Stressing their commitment to democratic principles and financial accountability, the Crusaders insist that any government action affecting public assets should be subjected to legislative scrutiny.

They have called on lawmakers to summon Governor Alia and the Managing Director of the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC) to provide clarity on these matters.

Also, they claim that Dangote Industries has faced undue pressure from the administration, further necessitating legislative intervention.

The controversy has also drawn the attention of anti-corruption advocates, with the Crusaders petitioning the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to examine all asset sales under the current administration.

The group believes that an external review is necessary to prevent potential mismanagement of public resources.

Benue Governor Alia accused of subverting LG

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Coalition of Patriotic Nigerians and the Conference of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) in Benue state had urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate action against Governor Hyacinth Alia over the alleged subversion of local governments in the state.

In a letter to the president, the groups expressed concern over Governor Alia's actions, which they described as a "direct affront to the principles of democracy and the rule of law."

They alleged that the Benue governor defied a Supreme Court ruling by directing caretaker chairmen to inaugurate their committee members secretly.

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, July 11, that the Federal Government should pay local government funds directly to the exclusive accounts of the country's 774 local governments.

