In a statement, Okonkwo cited internal party crises and lack of effective leadership as reasons for exiting the party.

Okonkwo, who played a key role in the party’s 2023 presidential campaign, disclosed his decision in a statement released via X, on Tuesday, February 11, marking the second anniversary of the 2023 elections.

Crisis and Leadership Challenges in Labour Party

Okonkwo expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their support during the 2023 election, where he claimed the party had gained national acceptance despite alleged electoral manipulation.

“I thank, most sincerely, all Nigerians of goodwill for the immense support given to us during the 2023 presidential election in which Nigerians believed our message for a new Nigeria and voted for us across ethnic and religious lines,” Okonkwo stated.

However, he pointed out that the Labour Party, as presently constituted, is no longer positioned to play a major role in Nigeria’s political future.

“The Labour Party is non-existent as presently constituted. The tenure of the ward, local government, and state party executives has expired, yet no congresses have been held to renew them,” he explained.

Okonkwo criticized the former National Chairman, Julius Abure, and his National Working Committee (NWC) for failing to organize a legally recognized national convention, leading to what he described as a leadership vacuum, Vanguard reported.

Dispute Over Caretaker Committee

The actor-turned-politician highlighted the legal battles surrounding the Labour Party’s leadership crisis, particularly the role of the Senator Nenadi Usman-led Caretaker Committee, which was set up by the National Executive Council (NEC) to conduct fresh congresses and conventions.

“Unfortunately, Abure and his colleagues, with the collaboration of outside forces, have launched unnecessary legal challenges against this Caretaker Committee, inhibiting its ability to function

“It’s more than six months after its inauguration, and the committee has not even taken off," Okonkwo alleged.

He further accused Abure of prioritizing personal gains over the party’s survival, arguing that the chairman’s refusal to cede his position to the North—despite the party’s interest in fielding a Southern presidential candidate—suggests an ulterior motive.

“If Abure were interested in a strong challenge against Tinubu in 2027, he would have ensured a Northern chairman to maintain political balance.

“This was the suggestion of those of us genuinely concerned about Labour Party’s survival," Okonkwo asserted.

Allegations of political sabotage

Okonkwo did not hold back in his criticism, alleging that Labour Party’s leadership was covertly working to ensure the victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

“Confirming the belief in most quarters that they are surreptitiously working for the victory of the ruling party. I pity any prospective southern presidential candidate who still believes there’s a political future for him in an Abure-led Labour Party. Such a person is simply displaying a lack of knowledge of the political realities of modern-day Nigeria."

Okonkwo speaks on next political step

Announcing his resignation, Okonkwo emphasized his commitment to good governance and a corruption-free Nigeria.

“My entrance into politics is for good governance, and I will continue to work to ensure Nigeria becomes a great country led by incorruptible men,” he affirmed.

His resignation will officially take effect from February 25, 2025, exactly two years after the 2023 presidential election.

Okonkwo hinted at joining forces with like-minded Nigerians in the coming months.

“This resignation takes effect from the 25th of February, 2025, after which I will be at liberty to join other well-meaning and like-minded Nigerians in charting a great future for this country,” he concluded.

