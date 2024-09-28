Kogi PDP chieftain Usman Okai Austin has urged President Bola Tinubu to stay out of Yahaya Bello's ongoing trial

Okai, in a statement issued to the press on Saturday, maintained that Tinubu's intervention in Bello's case vs the EFCC will undermine the fight against corruption in the country

The PDP former Reps aspirant spoke after Kogi monarchs expressed dissatisfaction with the EFCC’s handling of Bello’s case

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s immediate past candidate for Dekina/Bassa federal constituency, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to disregard a letter signed by Hajia Halima, accusing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of mishandling the prosecution of former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello.

In a letter dated September 26, addressed to President Tinubu, a group of traditional rulers and political figures expressed concern over the EFCC’s handling of Yahaya Bello's case, describing it as a "national embarrassment."

The monarchs claimed the prosecution was "worrisome" and could tarnish Tinubu's administration if not addressed.

Reacting, Okai, in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, September 28, accused the Kogi state government of manipulating the signatories, stating that some individuals listed in the letter were unaware of their inclusion.

He alleged that Halima’s motivations were purely political, driven by a desire to secure a senate ticket.

“The EFCC is a federal agency, and any accusations against it prosecuting Bello equate to accusing the federal government,” Okai remarked.

He noted that Kogi residents were well aware of the former governor’s "reckless" tenure.

Okai also raised concerns about the EFCC's delayed prosecution of Bello, questioning how the agency swiftly arrested Governor Ishaku Darius of Taraba State, yet has not made significant progress in Bello’s case, which began under former EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa.

He further urged the EFCC to resist political pressure and blackmail, asserting that Bello’s prosecution is a test of the commission’s integrity and commitment to justice. He criticized Bello for previously dismissing the EFCC as an "illegal body" and now fearing prosecution.

“This is a moment of reckoning for Yahaya Bello.

"He ruled Kogi with an iron fist, and now the people demand justice. If the President intervenes, it will undermine the fight against corruption,” Okai stated.

Yahaya Bello Drags EFCC to Supreme Court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that there seems to be no end to the legal drama between former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In an attempt to free himself from the EFCC wanted list, Bello has taken the anti-graft agency to the Supreme Court.

Bello's lawyer, A. M. Adoyi made this known at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, September 25.

