Lagos, Nigeria - A political group, the Coalition for the Promotion of Young African Leaders, has endorsed Seyi Tinubu to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the 2027 Lagos gubernatorial election.

At a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, February 11, the coalition's president Oluwasegun Thompson, and national secretary, Ayofemi Badmus, described Seyi Tinubu as possessing the "capacity, capability, and competence" to lead Nigeria’s economic hub.

The Coalition for the Promotion of Young African Leaders has endorsed Seyi Tinubu as the next Lagos governor. Photo credit: Coalition for the Promotion of Young African Leaders

Why we want Seyi Tinubu as Lagos governor - Coalition

The coalition cited Seyi Tinubu’s leadership style, innovative initiatives, and political acumen as key reasons for endorsing him.

"Having watched carefully the antecedents and positive footprints of Mr. Seyi Tinubu, and his distinctive leadership style, coupled with his pragmatic innovative initiatives and political sagacity, we are left with no iota of doubt of his capacity, capability, and competence to wear the big shoes and be in the saddle as the executive governor of Lagos state after the tenure of His Excellency Sanwo-Olu, precisely come 2027," the coalition said.

The group argued that leadership requires individuals who can mobilise support and withstand opposition.

"Power is defined by Max Weber as the chance of a man or several men to realize their own will in a communal action even against the resistance of others who are participating in the same action," the group said, adding that it is ready to ensure Seyi Tinubu’s emergence as Lagos governor.

Lagos 2027: We will mobilise support for Seyi Tinubu

The coalition vowed to rally political and social support for Seyi Tinubu while navigating potential opposition.

"We, the Coalition for the Promotion of Young African Leaders, are therefore essentially ready to take charge and control against mitigating factors, and resistance, while being tolerant and enhancing social interaction, and expanding the frontiers of social interactionism and deliberate discourse," the group added, insisting that Seyi Tinubu is the most suitable person to succeed Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Group says Seyi Tinubu is politically influential

The coalition highlighted Tinubu’s philanthropy, grassroots mobilization, and political strength.

"Mr Seyi Tinubu possess active political power and sufficient war chest to prosecute the intention of becoming the Executive Governor of Lagos State.

"He also possesses the necessary political might and social charisma. He is also a man full of empathy and supportive compassion, as demonstrated by several acts of benevolence practical kindness and magnanimity." the group said, referencing his support for youth programs and interventions at correctional facilities, including Ikoyi Prison.

The coalition emphasised Seyi Tinubu’s achievements, asserting that his initiatives, including the Seyi Tinubu Initiative and Entrepreneurship Innovation programs, have positively impacted many lives.

Seyi Tinubu should be judged on his merits - Coalition

Addressing concerns about Tinubu’s political aspirations being tied to his father, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the group argued that he should be judged on his merits.

According to the coalition, Seyi Tinubu must be seen as his own person, distinct from his father’s identity, adding that denying him the opportunity to run based on his lineage is unfair and lacks merit.

"Compelling him to stick to his father’s identity or stating that because he is the President’s son he cannot run for the Governor of Lagos State is unfair, myopic stereotype and lacks merit. If he is constitutionally qualified, then he is," the statement added.

They added that his programs and contributions stem from personal effort rather than his father’s influence.

"He has made massive and impactful contributions to the standard of life of people not as the son of President Tinubu but as Seyi," the coalition stated.

The coalition’s endorsement is one of the early pushes for Tinubu’s potential candidacy. While he has not formally declared his interest, many interest groups have endorsed him.

Lagos 2027: Igbo youth organisations endorse Seyi Tinubu

In a related development, the Lagos State Igbo Youth Organizations (LASIYO) has endorsed Seyi Tinubu as its preferred candidate for Lagos state governor in the 2027 elections.

The prominent socio-cultural organization which comprised of Igbo Youth Assembly Lagos State, Umu-Igbo Youth Cultural Association Lagos and Igbo Youth Initiative Lagos, disclosed this at a meeting held at Presken Hotel, Victoria Island, on Saturday, February 1.

LASIYO in a statement sent to Legit.ng said it made the decision after conducting a thorough evaluation of Seyi Tinubu's vision, leadership qualities, and commitment to Lagos state residents.

Source: Legit.ng