Rotimi Sulyman, a political analyst, has reacted to the recent outburst by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state and the former minister of transportation.

The analyst, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, explained that the politicians are taking Nigerians for granted and that El-Rufai and Amaechi would not be making such unguarded statements.

However, he lamented Nigeria is being governed by the worst of its people. He posited that if Nigeria was in the right hands, the two political leaders should not be spared for their unguarded comments about the country.

El-Rufai, Atiku Amaechi on remvoving Tinubu in 2027

On Monday, January 27, former Governor El-Rufai was said to have slammed the APC, stating that the party had abandoned its founding principles and instead strengthened poor leadership. On his part, Amaechi posited that President Bola Tinubu would not relinquish power to the youth without the use of force.

El-Rufai and Amaechi had commented on democratic growth in the country at a conference in Abuja. They recommended unity among the opposition party in order to defeat the ruling APC in the 2027 election.

The politicians and opposition leaders at the conference also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow the registration of new political parties as embedded in the constitution.

A group of civil society organisations organised the democracy conference. They included the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development, the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WfD), the National Peace Committee, the Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA), and Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), and Peering Advocacy.

Reacting to the political gladiators' comments, Rotimi maintained that without sparing President Tinubu's administration, lamented that circumstances only prevented El-Rufai and Amaechi from serving in Tinubu's government.

His statement reads:

You see, politicians think us fools, and over time we have proved them right. If not for the constraint of circumstances both of them would have served, served, for lack of a better word, in this government. I am not sparing this government. It's just that the worst of us are the ones directing our affairs.

Source: Legit.ng