Abeokuta, Ogun state - Former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, held a meeting with his erstwhile lieutenant, Atiku Abubakar, in Ogun state.

Legit.ng reports that the meeting, held on Monday, February 10, had in attendance ex-Cross River state governor, Liyel Imoke. Former Sokoto state governor and a top member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aminu Tambuwal, was also present.

The meeting comes as Nigerians looks forward to the 2027 general elections.

Details of the engagement involving the eminent Nigerians were not known, but a video surfaced online showing Atiku at his former boss' residence in Abeokuta.

Atiku ran unsuccessfully for president in 2019 and 2023 under the banner of the PDP. Despite past disappointments the septuagenarian is still widely expected to throw his hat into the ring in 2027.

More to come...

