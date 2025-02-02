The Lagos State Igbo Youth Organizations (LASIYO) has backed Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, as its preferred candidate for Lagos state governor in the 2027 elections

The group revealed why it has confidence in Seyi Tinubu’s ability to drive positive change and improve the welfare of Lagos state residents

The current governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will complete his second term in 2027 and he's not constitutionally allowed to run again

Victoria Island, Lagos - The Lagos State Igbo Youth Organizations (LASIYO) has endorsed Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, as its preferred candidate for Lagos state governor in the 2027 elections.

The prominent socio-cultural organization which comprised of Igbo Youth Assembly Lagos State, Umu-Igbo Youth Cultural Association Lagos and Igbo Youth Initiative Lagos, disclosed this at a meeting held at Presken Hotel, Victoria Island, on Saturday, February 1.

The Lagos State Igbo Youth Organizations (LASIYO) has endorsed Seyi Tinubu as the next Lagos state governor. Photo credit: Seyi Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Why we're backing Seyi Tinubu - Igbo youth groups

LASIYO in a statement sent to Legit.ng said it made the decision after conducting a thorough evaluation of Seyi Tinubu's vision, leadership qualities, and commitment to Lagos state residents.

The group further expressed confidence in Seyi Tinubu's ability to drive positive change and progress.

The statement partly read:

"His initiatives in education and skills development have empowered over 1,000 youths, while his infrastructure development plans aim to improve the state's transportation network and enhance economic growth by 20%.

"Seyi Tinubu's plans for education and skills development, infrastructure development, and healthcare and social services align with LASIYO's goals and aspirations. His commitment to youth empowerment, economic development, and promoting unity and progress resonates deeply with LASIYO's values. His leadership style, which emphasizes inclusivity, transparency, and accountability, is in line with LASIYO's principles."

Seyi Tinubu has leadership qualities - Obioma Andrew

Further speaking on the endorsement, Obioma Andrew O, president of LASIYO, said Seyi Tinubu has the leadership qualities and expertise necessary to address the challenges "facing our community."

He added:

"The Lagos State Igbo Youth Organization is excited to endorse Seyi Tinubu, a visionary leader who shares our commitment to the welfare and progress of Lagos state residents."

LASIYO described itself as a non-partisan, non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting the welfare and interests of Igbo youths in Lagos state.

Legit.ng notes that Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will complete his second term in 2027 and is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term.

Read more about Seyi Tinubu's endorsements:

APC speaks on Seyi Tinubu, Obasa's "governorship ambitions"

Meanwhile, the Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from the drama surrounding Seyi Tinubu and speaker Mudashiru Obasa's potential governorship bids in 2027.

According to Seye Oladejo, the party's state publicity secretary, the 2027 governorship election is not on the APC's agenda at the moment.

Oladejo clarified that the party has not spoken about the 2027 election, adding that this is not the time for politicking. He also denied any clash between Seyi Tinubu and Obasa or any other potential aspirants within the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng