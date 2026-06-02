Up to 30 African countries could soon lose direct access to U.S. visa-processing services under a restructuring plan by President Donald Trump's administration

The proposal would cut the number of embassies and consulates handling visa applications across Africa from 50 to just 20, forcing many applicants to travel abroad for interviews

Critics warn the move could increase costs, delay travel, and reshape how millions of Africans access the United States for education, business, tourism, and family reunification

As many as 30 African countries may lose direct access to U.S. visa-processing services under a restructuring plan being considered by President Donald Trump's administration.

According to an Associated Press report citing U.S. officials and an internal State Department memo, Washington intends to reduce the number of embassies and consulates handling visa applications across Africa from 50 to just 20 in the coming weeks.

U.S. visa cuts reshape travel access for millions of Africans. Photo credit: Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Reuters, If implemented, this move would force visa applicants in many African nations to travel abroad for interviews and application procedures, significantly increasing both financial and logistical burdens.

Impact on African travellers

The reduction in visa-processing services could have immediate consequences for African travellers.

Students may face delays that affect university enrolment deadlines.

Business executives could encounter longer waiting periods for travel approvals.

Families seeking to visit relatives in the United States may be required to travel to neighbouring countries simply to attend visa interviews.

This change would represent one of the most significant shifts in U.S. consular operations in Africa in recent years, reshaping access to America for education, business, tourism, and family reunification.

Immigration policy shift

The proposal marks the latest chapter in Trump's effort to tighten U.S. immigration controls. Since returning to office, Trump has pursued measures aimed at restricting illegal immigration, increasing deportations, and reshaping America's visa system. He argues these policies are necessary to strengthen national security and improve enforcement.

More broadly, the administration has expanded scrutiny of visa applicants, tightened asylum procedures, and increased deportation efforts targeting undocumented migrants. Several African countries have also faced heightened travel restrictions and visa reviews as Washington seeks stricter compliance with immigration and security requirements.

Third-country deportation agreements

At the same time, the Trump administration has been pursuing third-country deportation agreements with a number of African nations. Under these arrangements, countries would accept migrants deported from the United States even when those individuals are not citizens of the receiving country.

U.S. officials frame this initiative as part of a broader migration-management strategy, aiming to deepen cooperation with partner nations through security collaboration and diplomatic engagement. However, the reported decision to reduce visa-processing services may undermine these efforts, sending conflicting signals about the future of U.S.-Africa relations.

Concerns over U.S.-Africa relations

Critics argue that asking African countries to assist with U.S. migration enforcement while simultaneously reducing access to visa services creates confusion and frustration. Ordinary citizens may perceive the policy as limiting legal travel opportunities, potentially weakening ties between Washington and African governments.

Business travel encounters longer wait times under new U.S. policy. Photo credit: MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US begins visa processing for Nigerian doctors

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has lifted restrictions that had suspended visa processing for foreign-trained doctors, allowing physicians from Nigeria and 38 other countries to resume their applications.

According to Dailytrust, the earlier policy, introduced in January, halted decisions on visa extensions, work permits, and green cards for citizens of nearly 39 countries under the US travel ban system. This left many foreign-trained doctors unable to practise.

Source: Legit.ng