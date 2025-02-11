“Why I Criticised Tinubu's Administration,” Daniel Bwala Speaks in Trending Interview
- Daniel Bwala has explained the actual reason he criticised President Bola Tinubu's government in the past
- In an interview, Bwala silenced critics and spoke about his appointment as well as his earlier loyalty to the opposition PDP
- Legit.ng reported that Daniel Bwala, a former aide to Atiku Abubakar, was appointed as the SA on media and public communications to President Tinubu in 2023
Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Policy, has said he criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in the past because he was in the opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
"I was in the opposition," says Bwala
Recall that prior to his appointment, Bwala accused Tinubu of rigging the election.
He said that the president would face challenges with moral legitimacy upon assuming office.
But speaking when he appeared on Arise TV’s The Morning Show, Bwala said:
“I criticised Tinubu’e election and administration in the past because I was in the opposition.
“The opposition’s work is to criticise the sitting government and hold them accountable. My views changed after I met the President, and he saw a need to appoint me,” Bwala said.
Legit.ng reported that Daniel Bwala, was appointed as Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to President Tinubu.
According to the presidency, these appointments demonstrate President Tinubu's commitment to assembling a team of highly qualified individuals to drive growth and development in various sectors.
Amid criticism, on Monday, November 18, 2024, Bwala underscored the importance of staying focused despite distractions.
“When you are focused on a thing, you are going to be faced with distraction. It’s not about Bwala; it’s about the president, he said.
Tinubu switches Daniel Bwala's role
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu restructured his media team and reassigned Daniel Bwala as special adviser on policy communication.
Bayo Onanuga, in a statement, disclosed that Sunday Dare will now serve as special adviser to the president on media and public communication.
According to the state, Bwala, Sunday Dare and Onanuga would now serve as the president's spokespersons, breaking the single spokesperson structure.
