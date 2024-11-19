President Bola Tinubu has restructured his media team and reassigned Daniel Bwala as special adviser on public communication

President Bola Tinubu has made some significant changes to the State House media and communications team to boost efficiency. He's re-designated the positions of two recently appointed officials: Mr Sunday Dare and Mr Daniel Bwala.

Sunday Dare, previously Special Adviser on Public Communication and National Orientation, will now serve as Special Adviser on media and public communications. Meanwhile, Daniel Bwala, who was announced as the Special Adviser of media and Public Communication last week, has been reassigned to Special Adviser of policy Communication.

According to Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, in a statement on Monday, November 18, this restructuring is part of a broader strategy to ensure effective and consistent communication of government policies, decisions, and engagements.

Notably, the Presidency has opted for a team-based approach, eliminating the traditional single spokesperson role. Instead, all three Special Advisers - Sunday Dare, Daniel Bwala, and Bayo Onanuga will collectively serve as spokespersons for the government.

Why Tinubu restructure media team

This collaborative approach aims to provide a unified voice for the government, ensuring that messages are conveyed clearly and consistently across different platforms. By sharing the responsibility, the Special Advisers can leverage their individual strengths and expertise to effectively communicate the government's vision and policies.

The re-designation of these roles underscores President Tinubu's commitment to enhancing the government's communication machinery. By making these adjustments, he's demonstrating his willingness to adapt and improve the existing structure to better serve the nation's needs.

Source: Legit.ng