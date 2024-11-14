President Bola Tinubu has appointed Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, as one of his spokesperson

The president also announced the appointment of Olawale Olopade as Director-General of the National Sports Commission

Also, Tinubu gave presidential appointments to Abisoye Fagade and Adebowale Adedokun as directors of two different federal government agencies

President Bola Tinubu has made some significant appointments to key positions in various agencies. The new appointees include Olawale Olopade as Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Abisoye Fagade as Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, Adebowale Adedokun as Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, and Daniel Bwala as Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications for the State House.

Olawale Olopade brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served as commissioner of youth and sports in Ogun state and chairman of the local organizing committee of the 2024 National Sports Festival. His expertise in sports administration will undoubtedly benefit the National Sports Commission.

Abisoye Fagade, on the other hand, is a marketing communication professional and founder of Sodium Brand Solutions, making him an excellent fit for the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism.

The presidency, in a statement on Thursday, November 14, added that Adebowale Adedokun's appointment as Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement is also notable. Having previously served as director of Research/Training and Strategic Planning at the bureau, he possesses in-depth knowledge of the organization's inner workings. This experience will enable him to hit the ground running and drive positive change.

Daniel Bwala, the new Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, is a lawyer and renowned public affairs analyst who worked with Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election. His expertise in media and communications will be invaluable in shaping the President's message and engaging with the public.

The statement added that President Tinubu had charged the newly appointed officers to discharge their duties with dedication, patriotism, and excellence. These appointments demonstrate the President's commitment to assembling a team of highly qualified individuals to drive growth and development in various sectors

