Former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai stirred a fresh concern in the polity as he reacted to claims suggesting that he may arrested or embark on self-imposed exile

El-Rufai shared a cryptic post where he responded to concerns about his safety and maintained that he is no longer going to be quiet, affirming "silence is not golden"

El-Rufai has been in the news lately for reportedly criticising the ruling APC for “straying from its core values” amid his court case with Kaduna government

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, has voiced concern about the allegation of his possible arrest by the current administration.

El-Rufai reacts to rumours of arrest but says he won’t go on exile. Photo credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

APC, El-Rufai trade words

Recall that El-Rufai has been engaged in a war of words with some members of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

Legit.ng reported that the presidency, through Daniel Bwala, dismissed El-Rufai’s ability to challenge President Tinubu in 2027.

El-Rufai has criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC) for deviating from its principles, but Bwala questioned if his stance would be different had he been included in Tinubu’s administration.

Bwala argued that el-Rufai’s past electoral success was due to Buhari’s influence, asserting that without such backing, he would struggle to win a Senate seat in Kaduna.

El-Rufai speaks on possible arrest, self-imposed exile

In a post shared on his X page on Tuesday, February 11, the ex-governor said his adversaries intend to force him out of the country.

Responding to a post from X user Imran Wakili on the alleged plot to arrest and detain him, el-Rufai, who disclosed that he is currently in Egypt, said he will return to the country before February 20.

“I will spend more time in Nigeria than ever before,” el-Rufai said.

“They have sent such similar messages of intimidation and threats through many of my friends, family and political associates because they want me to go on self-imposed exile.

“I have now put all my previous academic and language-learning plans on hold. Silence is no longer golden. Inaction has never been an option."

See El-Rufai's full statement below:

2027: Gov Sani fires shots at El-Rufai, Amaechi, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state asked El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi and other politicians making critical comments against President Tinubu and the APC to test their popularity in 2027.

El-Rufai and Amaechi recently made headlines when they alleged that the APC is now dishing out bad leadership and that Tinubu would not recede power to the youth without a fight.

However, Governor Sani described the comments as unfortunate because the politicians regrouping for the coalition are APC founding members.

Source: Legit.ng