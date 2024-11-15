Former Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has congratulated Daniel Bwala on his new role as Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications for the State House

On November 14, President Tinubu appointed Bwala, a former spokesperson for PDP's Atiku Abubakar, as one of his key media aide

Bwala, an experienced lawyer and public affairs analyst, will play a vital role in shaping President Tinubu's message and engagement with the people

A Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has congratulated Daniel Bwala on his appointment as special adviser on media and public communications for the State House.

Legit.ng reported that on Thursday, November 14, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Bwala, a former spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, as one of his spokespersons.

In a statement signed by the presidency, Bwala, a lawyer and renowned public affairs analyst, would be instrumental in shaping the President's message and engaging with the public.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode, in a post shared on his X page on Thursday, expressed full confidence in Bwala’s abilities to serve the country.

The former minister tweeted:

"Congratulations to my dear aburo @BwalaDaniel on his appointment as Special Advisor on Media and Public Communications to @officialABAT.

"I have no doubt that you will do an excellent job and I am very proud of you. May God guide, protect & lead you as you serve our fatherland."

