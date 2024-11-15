Ex-Minister Fani-Kayode Reacts As Atiku’s Ex-Aide Joins Tinubu’s Cabinet: “I Have No Doubt”
- Former Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has congratulated Daniel Bwala on his new role as Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications for the State House
- On November 14, President Tinubu appointed Bwala, a former spokesperson for PDP's Atiku Abubakar, as one of his key media aide
- Bwala, an experienced lawyer and public affairs analyst, will play a vital role in shaping President Tinubu's message and engagement with the people
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
A Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has congratulated Daniel Bwala on his appointment as special adviser on media and public communications for the State House.
Legit.ng reported that on Thursday, November 14, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Bwala, a former spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, as one of his spokespersons.
In a statement signed by the presidency, Bwala, a lawyer and renowned public affairs analyst, would be instrumental in shaping the President's message and engaging with the public.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Reacting, Fani-Kayode, in a post shared on his X page on Thursday, expressed full confidence in Bwala’s abilities to serve the country.
The former minister tweeted:
"Congratulations to my dear aburo @BwalaDaniel on his appointment as Special Advisor on Media and Public Communications to @officialABAT.
"I have no doubt that you will do an excellent job and I am very proud of you. May God guide, protect & lead you as you serve our fatherland."
Read more about Femi Fani-Kayode here:
- Fani-Kayode rubbishes UK Politician Badenoch for attacking Nigerians: “Little girl”
- LGBT: Fani-Kayode breaks silence on Tinubu govt signing Samoa agreement
- Fresh permutation as ex-Gov El-Rufai meets Fani-Kayode, photos emerge
Fani-Kayode loses top aide
In another development, Legit.ng reported that Ndifreke Mark, a long-serving aide to Fani-Kayode, passed away in an Abuja hotel.
Fani-Kayode announced Mark’s death on social media, describing him as a loyal staff member of 34 years.
The former minister has called for a thorough investigation and autopsy, while the police have detained the individual present at Mark's death.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.