Amid heavy criticism of his new appointment, Daniel Bwala has finally addressed his past statements against President Tinubu's led federal government

In a trending interview, Bwala re-affirmed his loyalty to President Tinubu despite his past association with Atiku Abubakar, his former boss

Bwala, a lawyer and renowned public affairs analyst, also cleared the air on his integrity and his new role in Tinubu's government

Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has finally clarified his criticism of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government.

Legit.ng reported that on Thursday, November 14, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Bwala, a former spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar, as special adviser on media and public communications for the State House.

In a statement signed by the presidency, Bwala, a lawyer and renowned public affairs analyst, would be instrumental in shaping the president's messages and engaging with the public.

Bwala speaks on appointment, criticism of Tinubu

Bwala, who was a guest on the Monday edition of Channels Television Politics Today, said he is commited to serve President Tinubu ad deliver on his mandate.

The renowned lawyer also spoke on his pervious appointment with Atiku Abubakar.

Bwala assured that his criticisms were part of his job with Atiku and insisted that he has always been fully committed to whoever he worked for, including the president, now that he has taken on his new role.

"I am 100% loyal to the President. When I was with Atiku I was 100% with him... when you are committed to someone you give 100%," Daniel Bwala said.

Bwala speaks on his integrity

When asked if he had the integrity to speak for the President whom you have heavily criticised?

Bwala, who is a Christian from the northern part of Nigeria and was against the Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2023 opined thus:

"I am not prepared to give energy to those things that will distract us from what the president has asked us to do."

Watch his full interview below:

Tinubu switches Daniel Bwala's role

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu restructured his media team and reassigned Daniel Bwala as special adviser on policy communication.

Bayo Onanuga, in a statement, disclosed that Sunday Dare will now serve as special adviser to the president on media and public communication.

According to the state, Bwala, Sunday Dare and Onanuga will now serve as the president's spokesperson, breaking the single spokesperson structure.

