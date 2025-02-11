President Bola Tinubu's media aide Daniel Bwala has described the recent political activities of the former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as mere complaints

The presidential aide noted that the former governor is still a member of the APC and his activities should not be considered a political move

El-Rufai recently made headlines after alleging that President Tinubu has deviated from the promises APC made to Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The presidency, through Daniel Bwala, one of the media aides to President Bola Tinubu, has said that the recent political activities of Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, were mere complaints.

Recall that El-Rufai was one of the outspoken northern leaders who supported President Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election, but has recently been speaking against the administration.

How El-Rufai criticised Tinubu, APC

The former governor recently made headlines when he accused Tinubu's government of abandoning the campaign promises of the ruling All Progressives Congres (APC), adding that he no longer recognised the party.

Many people have shared the view that El-Rufai's comment against Tinubu's government is related to his failed ministerial screening. However, the former governor maintained that he would still have criticised the government if he were a cabinet member.

Also, his recent activities have sparked the insinuation that he may be planning to dump the APC, after holding several meetings with the opposition party leaders.

What Daniel Bwala said about El-Rufai

Speaking on the move by El-Rufai, Bwala, the presidential aide, believed that the former governor was only letting out his frustration with President Tinubu and the APC, and expressed the confidence that he was not playing the opposition politics.

Vanguard reported that Bwala spoke at a TV programme on Tuesday, February 11 and he noted that El'Rufai's comment about President Tinubu's administration should not be considered as opposition politics, adding that the former governor remains a member of the APC.

His comment reads in part:

“Most of what Nasir El-Rufai kept talking about, I do not consider them as part of opposition politics because he is not in the opposition, and that’s the mark difference between when I criticised the president because I left the party and when you’re within the party, and then you’re fighting.”

When asked if he agreed with the former governor on criticism of Tinubu, the presidential aide said he disagreed with him. He noted that when people said the same thing about El-Rufai when he was Kaduna governor, he called their bluff.

Governor Sani knocked opposition's alliance against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has knocked his immediate past predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, for joining the opposition in a plot to remove President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

El-Rufai alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, called for opposition recently to remove President Tinubu.

However, Governor Sani has questioned the intention of the opposition, adding that they were recently in power and challenged them to bring their records forward.

