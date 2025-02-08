Bello El-Rufai has waded into the alleged rift between his father Nasir El-Rufai and Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state

The lawmaker urged Governor Sani's administration and the Kaduna state assembly to probe his father's government with fairness and clear intent

Legit.ng reported that Nasir El-Rufa’i has been at loggerheads with his successor, Uba Sani who was hitherto considered his political mentee

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Bello El-Rufai, the House of Representatives Member representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency, has backed the probing of the past administration in Kaduna State led by his father, Nasir El-Rufai, is not a bad idea.

El-Rufai’s cautions over probe of his father's govt by governor Sani's administration. Photo credit: Uba Sani, Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Bello El-Rufai shares concern over probe into father’s administration

However, he insisted that it is not a bad idea but cautioned that the probe should done with clear intention.

Bello made this assertion while reacting to the ongoing political rift between his father and Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani.

As reported by Daily Trust on Saturday, February 8, the lawmaker, who expressed displeasure over the discord between the two key political figures, however, said he was not in the position to intervene and reconcile them.

Speaking when he featured on BBC Hausa’s Mahangar Zamani, Bello El-Rufai said he was not happy seeing the two at odds, particularly given the placed they held in his life.

On investigations which governor Sani’s government launched on El-Rufa’i’s administration, Bello said:

“It is not a bad thing to investigate. But it should be done with clear intention and not to humiliate anyone or because someone has offended you. But if you are doing it for selfish reasons, Allah will judge. Allah will forgive your frailties but will not overlook the harm you inflict on someone.”

“It is unsettling. I wouldn’t love to see my enemies picking a fight with each other. I love peace.”

Bello El-Rufai speaks on rift between his father and governor Sani

Interestingly, Bello attributed the fallout to inevitable vicissitudes of life.

He claimed that he was not aware of what led to the fallout and doubted if the duo harboured any grudges against each other.

“None of them told me anything about the rift. I only got to understand that things are no longer as before,” he said, adding that the issue was only being overly exaggerated.

“People want the issue to look like that of Dramendra and Amitabh Bachchan (in one Indian movie). Some are even calling me to coax out information on what is happening,” he added.

See Bello El-Rufai's interview below:

Read more about El-Rufai here:

2027: Presidency blasts El-Rufai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the presidency, through Daniel Bwala, dismissed Nasir El-Rufai’s ability to challenge President Tinubu in 2027.

El-Rufai has criticised the APC for deviating from its principles, but Bwala questioned if his stance would be different had he been included in Tinubu’s administration.

Bwala argued that El-Rufai’s past electoral success was due to Buhari’s influence, asserting that without such backing, he would struggle to win a Senate seat in Kaduna.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng