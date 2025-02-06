The presidency, through Daniel Bwala, has dismissed Nasir el-Rufai’s ability to challenge President Tinubu in 2027

El-Rufai has criticized the APC for deviating from its principles, but Bwala questioned if his stance would be different had he been included in Tinubu’s administration

Bwala argued that el-Rufai’s past electoral success was due to Buhari’s influence, asserting that without such backing, he would struggle to win a Senate seat in Kaduna

The presidency has dismissed the possibility of former Kaduna state Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, posing a challenge to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Daniel Bwala, special adviser to the president on policy communication, who made this assertion on Thursday during an interview with TVC New, also asserted that el-Rufai lacks the political capacity to unsettle the president.

According to Bwala, Tinubu remains unshaken despite el-Rufai’s continued criticism of his administration and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“El-Rufai does not have the capacity to make the president unsettled. No opposition party, even if combined, can make the president unsettled," Bwala said.

El-Rufai’s Criticism of APC

El-Rufai, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has recently taken jabs at the APC, accusing the party of deviating from its founding principles.

He even suggested that he barely recognizes the party he once helped to build.

In response, Bwala questioned whether el-Rufai’s criticisms would have been the same had he been included in the Tinubu administration.

Reacting to this, El-Rufai maintained that he would have continued to call out the ruling party even if he held a government position, The Cable reported.

Bwala: El-Rufai is unelectable

Addressing concerns about el-Rufai’s potential political ambitions, Bwala argued that the former governor does not have the individual political strength to succeed electorally without the backing of a powerful figure, Vanguard reported.

“El-Rufai needed a solid revolutionary person to thrive. On his own, el-Rufai may not win the Senate,” Bwala stated.

He attributed el-Rufai’s political success in Kaduna to the influence of former President Muhammadu Buhari, claiming that without Buhari’s support, el-Rufai would struggle to win an election on his own.

“He won governorship because of the Buhari factor and got re-elected because of the Buhari factor. If you leave him now to go and run for Senate in Kaduna, he would not win," Bwala noted.

