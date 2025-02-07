Joe Igbokwe Sends Strong Message to El-Rufai over Alleged Move to Dump APC: “This Where You Belong”
- The former governor of Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai has been urged not to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress
- Lagos-based APC chieftain Joe Igbokwe made this passionate appeal to El-Rufai, weeks after the former governor met with political bigwigs of the opposition parties
- In a significant twist, Nigerians reacted differently to Igbokwe's plea days after the presidency lambasted El-Rufai
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, not to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Joe Igbokwe cites reasons El-Rufai should remain in APC
He noted that El-Rufai is one of the founding founders of the ruling party in Nigeria, hence "he should consider all things and remain in APC."
The APC chieftain made this assertion in a post shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, February 6, 2025.
He maintained that SDP's priority was to strengthen its structure and offer credible alternatives ahead of the next election.
Igbokwe wrote:
"Your Excellency, All Things Considered Please Remain In APC. This Is Where You Belong. You Are Not A Toshiba Fan Sir That Blows Left And Right. You Are One Of The Principal Owners Of APC Nigeria. Remain In APC For The Good Of The Commonwealth."
Nigerians react as Joe Igbokwe tells El-Rufai not to dump APC
Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section of Joe Igbokwe's page on Facebook below:
Mustopha S. Opeyemi said:
"I am sorry to say but he is already blowing left and right. Just two years and he is behaving like this. This is why non of Nigerian politician can be compared to AKANBI - he experienced all of these."
Olanrewaju Kola-David wrote:
"APC should do right sir...he paid his dues."
Seye Joseph said:
"Don't beg him, let him go."
El Moh Atiku asserted:
"Let the president allow paper weight politicians to keep distancing him from those who will pull crowd for him."
2027: "He's unelectable," Presidency blasts El-Rufai
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the presidency, through Daniel Bwala, dismissed Nasir El-Rufai’s ability to challenge President Tinubu in 2027.
El-Rufai has criticized the APC for deviating from its principles, but Bwala questioned if his stance would be different had he been included in Tinubu’s administration.
Bwala argued that el-Rufai’s past electoral success was due to Buhari’s influence, asserting that without such backing, he would struggle to win a Senate seat in Kaduna.
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.