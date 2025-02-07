The former governor of Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai has been urged not to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress

Lagos-based APC chieftain Joe Igbokwe made this passionate appeal to El-Rufai, weeks after the former governor met with political bigwigs of the opposition parties

In a significant twist, Nigerians reacted differently to Igbokwe's plea days after the presidency lambasted El-Rufai

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, not to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Joe Igbokwe sends message to El-Rufai over alleged move to dump APC. Photo credit: Joe Igbokwe

Source: Facebook

Joe Igbokwe cites reasons El-Rufai should remain in APC

He noted that El-Rufai is one of the founding founders of the ruling party in Nigeria, hence "he should consider all things and remain in APC."

The APC chieftain made this assertion in a post shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

He maintained that SDP's priority was to strengthen its structure and offer credible alternatives ahead of the next election.

Igbokwe wrote:

"Your Excellency, All Things Considered Please Remain In APC. This Is Where You Belong. You Are Not A Toshiba Fan Sir That Blows Left And Right. You Are One Of The Principal Owners Of APC Nigeria. Remain In APC For The Good Of The Commonwealth."

Nigerians react as Joe Igbokwe tells El-Rufai not to dump APC

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section of Joe Igbokwe's page on Facebook below:

Mustopha S. Opeyemi said:

"I am sorry to say but he is already blowing left and right. Just two years and he is behaving like this. This is why non of Nigerian politician can be compared to AKANBI - he experienced all of these."

Olanrewaju Kola-David wrote:

"APC should do right sir...he paid his dues."

Seye Joseph said:

"Don't beg him, let him go."

El Moh Atiku asserted:

"Let the president allow paper weight politicians to keep distancing him from those who will pull crowd for him."

Read more about El-Rufai, Joe Igbokwe here:

2027: "He's unelectable," Presidency blasts El-Rufai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the presidency, through Daniel Bwala, dismissed Nasir El-Rufai’s ability to challenge President Tinubu in 2027.

El-Rufai has criticized the APC for deviating from its principles, but Bwala questioned if his stance would be different had he been included in Tinubu’s administration.

Bwala argued that el-Rufai’s past electoral success was due to Buhari’s influence, asserting that without such backing, he would struggle to win a Senate seat in Kaduna.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng