The Kaduna Good Governance Forum, KGGF, has asked Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, to allow his successor, Uba Sani, to restore peace to the state

The Forum condemned what it described as the harassment and distraction of Sani’s administration by El-Rufai

Furthermore, the group accused Mallam El-Rufai of threatening Governor Sani with the 2027 general elections

FCT, Abuja - The Kaduna Good Governance Forum (KGGF) on Wednesday, February 5, condemned Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna's alleged attempts to rewrite history and assert himself as the owner of the state.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, the group accused El-Rufai of harassment and distraction of incumbent Governor Uba Sani while threatening him with the 2027 general elections.

The Kaduna Good Governance Forum (KGGF) has condemned former Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s alleged attempts to rewrite history and act as the owner of the state. Photo credit: @elrufai

Kaduna: Stakeholders caution El-Rufai

According to the forum, El-Rufai's actions smack of desperation to rewrite history and suit his narrative.

In a statement signed by Richard Amos, the forum praised Governor Sani's efforts in 'healing the wounds of insecurity and corruption inflicted during El-Rufai's tenure'. They criticised El-Rufai's alleged role in perpetuating insecurity in the northwest and called for authorities to investigate his administration's malfeasance.

The statement by the Kaduna Good Governance Forum reads:

"For a man who, as governor, precipitated the insecurity that now ravages the entire northwest by placing terrorists and bandits on salary, we have concerned that the threat to Governor Uba Sani is not just about politics.

"We have cause to worry that El-Rufai will deploy the state’s funds in his possession to unleash these terrorists on the state consistent with his strategy of seeking to destroy that which he cannot control.

"This potential to undermine the security of the state and the whole of Nigeria is enough reason for the authorities to speed up identifying and prosecuting the aides he used to steal and launder Kaduna state’s money to retrieve these funds from them and keep the state and the country safe.

"We earnestly hope that the probe of the malfeasance that dominated his administration will be taken beyond his aides, who were mere errand boys, to include El-Rufai himself.

"This malfeasance and his suspected role as a terrorist sponsor must be the core of the security report that ensured he was not confirmed as a minister, even though President Bola Tinubu magnanimously nominated him as one.

"It is the reason he is now a retired former politician who is traipsing the country, trying to form a collective of those who had failed in public office and are too bitter at being rejected."

The group concluded:

"We urge El-Rufai to desist from any further threats and allow the current administration to continue its work in restoring peace and unity to Kaduna State while focusing on how to explain the theft of Kaduna state money stolen under his watch.

"The Kaduna Good Governance Forum demands that El-Rufai immediately stop his attempt at revisionism, as the people are too enlightened to fall for such a cheap trick."

I'm not a pretender, says El-Rufai

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai clarified his views on governance further, claiming he is not a member of the pretending political class.

He made a comparison between Nollywood actors and public officials.

