FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has reacted to the allegation that he did not support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election.

El-Rufai said he said we did for God, the country, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) without expecting anything in return.

Nasir El-Rufai says he expected nothing in return for supporting President Bola Tinubu in 2023. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He stated this via his X handle, @elrufai on Monday, February 10, 2025, an X user, Yusuf Tukur, @realYusufTukur post.

Tukur claimed that Tinubu and his allies accused El-Rufai of not backing the president after actively seeking El-Rufai’s support before the election

“When they were desperately seeking El-Rufai’s support, #officialABAT and his goons were everywhere singing Malam’s praises. Given their penchant for ingratitude, however, they’ve turned around to claim that Malam didn’t even support PBAT. But these testimonies say otherwise,”

Reacting to Tukur’s post, the APC chieftain said he has gotten over the allegation and has moved on.

The former FCT minister said the conscience of President Tinubu and his allies won’t let them sleep well.

He concluded by saying that the accusations are merely another life experience and part and parcel of human nature.

“We did what we did for God, Country, and Party, expecting nothing in return. What is unfolding is merely another life experience, @realYusufTukur, and part and parcel of human nature. We have gotten over it and moved on, but their conscience won’t let them sleep well. Thanks anyway. -

Legit.ng also reported that the presidency, through Daniel Bwala, dismissed El-Rufai’s ability to challenge President Tinubu in 2027.

El-Rufai has criticized the APC for deviating from its principles, but Bwala questioned if his stance would be different had he been included in Tinubu’s administration.

Bwala argued that el-Rufai’s past electoral success was due to Buhari’s influence, asserting that without such backing, he would struggle to win a Senate seat in Kaduna.

2027: Gov Sani asks El-Rufai, others to contest against Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state asked El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi and other politicians making critical comments against President Tinubu and the APC to test their popularity in 2027.

El-Rufai and Amaechi recently made headlines when they alleged that the APC is now dishing out bad leadership and that Tinubu would not recede power to the youth without a fight.

However, Governor Sani described the comments as unfortunate because the politicians regrouping for the coalition are APC founding members.

