The Arewa Youth Leaders and Professionals Forum (AYLPF) has distanced itself from Bauchi state Governor Bala Mohammed following his outspoken criticism of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms.

The group labelled the governor’s actions as detrimental to the unity and progress of northern Nigeria.

Governor Bala Mohammed Accused of Betraying Public Trust

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, January 27, AYLPF National President Abdulahi Bilal Mohammed accused Governor Bala Mohammed of prioritizing personal interests over national development.

“Governor Bala Mohammed’s stance is not driven by genuine concern for Nigeria’s development but reflects his disdain for national unity and the trust placed in him by the people of Bauchi State and the country at large,” Bilal Mohammed stated.

The group described the governor’s opposition to Tinubu’s reforms as an effort to preserve corrupt practices that have benefitted him and his associates.

The AYLPF also criticized former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, calling him a divisive figure with diminished political relevance.

“El-Rufai’s recent utterances and actions demonstrate his detachment from the realities and priorities of the Nigerian people,” said Bilal Mohammed.

The group alleged that El-Rufai’s alliances with proponents of a third force were attempts to exploit the North for personal gain, further accusing him of undermining the region’s unity and national progress.

Call for support of Tinubu’s economic reforms

The AYLPF urged Nigerians to reject divisive leaders and rally behind President Tinubu’s administration.

They described Tinubu’s reforms, including subsidy removal and tax changes, as necessary steps to correct systemic issues and promote national growth.

“These reforms, though admittedly challenging in the short term, are necessary steps to reposition Nigeria for growth, development, and progress,” the group noted.

The statement continued,

“Those opposing these reforms are individuals who have benefitted from the flawed systems of past administrations. Their resistance reflects their fear of losing corrupt privileges.”

The group called on northern leaders to prioritize national unity and align with the aspirations of Nigerians for progress.

“The North is a region built on principles of fairness, justice, and patriotism. We support reforms that uplift the nation, even if they require sacrifices,” the group declared.

They concluded with a firm rejection of divisive politics:

“The antics of self-serving leaders must not deter us. Let us stand together for the betterment of our nation.”

