Former Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has dived into the controversies between the NSA Nuhu Ribadu and former PSC Commissioner Hajia Naja’atu Muhammad

Ribadu accused Hajia Muhammed of tarnishing his image by claiming he once said President Bola Tinubu was corrupt when he was the chairman of the EFCC and demanded an apology and withdrawal of the statement

However, El-Rufai claimed that the NSA could be suffering from amnesia, claiming that he made the statement during his screening at the Senate in 2006 and after an FEC meeting in 2007

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has made some comments concerning the war between Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser and Hajia Naja’atu Muhammad, a former Commissioner at the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The NSA had demanded an apology and retraction from Hajia Muhammad, whom he accused of spreading false information against him in a Tiktok video.

Ribadu accused of saying Tinubu is corrupt

In the video, the former commissioner accused Ribadu of serving under President Bola Tinubu, someone he once castigated when he was the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

However, the NSA in a letter through his lawyer Ahmed Raji (SAN), said he had never shared such a view about the president, either in public or private. Ribadu then maintained that the Tiktok video had caused him unquantifiable damages.

Speaking on Ribadu's comment, Hajia Muhammad maintained her stance and said there was no reason to tension any apology, stating that the records were there.

El-Rufai speaks in Hajia Naja’atu vs Ribadu

Diving on the crisis, El-Rufai, taunted the NSA, adding that “Nuhu must have serious amnesia.”

The former governor maintained that there was a record of the events at the Senate where Ribadu commented in 2006. El-Rufai then shared the page of the Daily Trust newspaper dated back to February 2007. He added that such confirmed the essence of the comment.

El-Rufai also said that the conclusion at the Federal Executive Council in 2006, which record can be found at the office of the secretary to the government of the federation, contained the allegation.

The former governor said:

“In that Special FEC meeting in which I was a member, Nuhu’s EFCC made similar presentations accusing many sitting officials, sometime in 2006."

El-Rufai speaks of evidence against Ribadu

El-Rufai then concluded that the evidence he had provided was a reminder of the morally flexible that at the moment, silence is no longer goldolden.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain's comment came days after he had a war of words with his successor, Governor Uba Sani, over the administration of President Bola Tinubu and the ruling party.

