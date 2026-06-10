Nigeria exported solar panels worth N85.79 billion in the first quarter of 2026 to the US and some African countries

The growth in solar panel exports has been driven by government investments in local renewable energy manufacturing

REA says Nigeria is transitioning from a renewable energy consumer to a regional supplier with the exportation of solar panels

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigeria is beginning to establish itself as a major player in Africa’s renewable energy market, exporting solar panels worth N85.79 billion in the first quarter of 2026 despite importing N435.52 billion worth of the products in 2025.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Foreign Trade Report for Q1 2026 shows that solar panels classified as "photovoltaic cells assembled in modules or made up into panels" were exported to several countries, including the United States, Burkina Faso, India, Indonesia, and Ghana.

Nigeria Becomes Solar Panel Exporter, Earns N85.8bn in 3 months as US Leads Buyers

Source: Getty Images

The United States emerged as the largest buyer, importing solar panels valued at N34.23 billion. Burkina Faso followed with purchases worth N20.40 billion, while India imported N13.85 billion worth of the products. Indonesia accounted for N12.71 billion, and Ghana purchased solar panels valued at N2.96 billion.

Government investments driving local manufacturing

Industry stakeholders attribute the export growth to increased government support for local renewable energy manufacturing through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Daily Trust reported.

A major boost came from the $300 million Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) programme funded by the World Bank.

Through partnerships involving financial institutions such as FCMB, Lotus Bank, and InfraCorp, the initiative has provided grants, affordable financing, and offtake arrangements to companies operating within Nigeria’s renewable energy value chain.

Last month, the REA also announced plans to invest approximately $425 million in the establishment of eight new renewable energy manufacturing facilities.

This follows a significant increase in the country's solar panel production capacity, which has grown from 120 megawatts two years ago to 300 megawatts.

Nigeria emerging as regional renewable energy hub

Speaking during a webinar organised by the African Association of Energy Journalists and Publishers (AJERAP), REA Managing Director, Abba Aliyu, described the progress as a result of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Nigeria First policy.

According to Aliyu, imports of solar cells and components for local assembly reached 837MW in 2025, more than twice the combined 375MW imported in all previous years.

He noted that component imports now exceed imports of finished solar products, reflecting growing local manufacturing capacity.

He added that the $425 million investment, supported by commitments secured during the Nigeria Renewable Energy Innovation Forum (NREIF) 2025, is helping to build a complete ecosystem covering manufacturing, financing, and deployment of renewable energy technologies.

He revealed that solar panels manufactured in Nigeria are already being exported from Lagos to Accra, Ghana, positioning the country as an emerging supplier of renewable energy solutions across the region.

"We are transitioning from a renewable energy consumer to a regional supplier," he said, adding that solar projects in border communities could support future cross-border electricity trade.

He further disclosed that several African countries, including Mozambique, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, Mauritania, and Mauritius, are seeking guidance from the REA as they pursue similar renewable energy development strategies.

Nigeria Becomes Solar Panel Exporter, Earns N85.8bn in 3 months as US Leads Buyers

Source: UGC

Tinubu approves solar projects in universities, hospitals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved N68.7 billion for key electricity projects in universities and teaching hospitals across Nigeria.

Authorities stated that the projects reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring a steady electricity supply in vital sectors, such as education and healthcare.

The university project involves engineering, procurement, and construction under the Energising Education Programme, led by the Rural Electrification Agency.

Source: Legit.ng