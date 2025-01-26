The Anambra State Government demolished a kidnappers’ den disguised as Udoka Golden Point Hotel and Suites, also known as “La Cruise Hotel,” along the Onitsha-Owerri Road

The Anambra State Government has demolished a kidnappers’ den disguised as a hotel along the Onitsha-Owerri Road.

The announcement was made in a statement shared on the Anambra State New Media X (formerly Twitter) account on January 26.

The hotel, known as Udoka Golden Point Hotel and Suites, also referred to as “La Cruise Hotel”, was reportedly a hub for kidnappers and other criminal elements.

Discovery of Over 30 Graves

According to the statement, the hotel had over 30 well-partitioned graves, indicating the extent of the criminal activities that took place within the premises.

The statement read, “Oba, Idemili South LGA! Demolition of kidnappers den disguised as Udoka Golden Point Hotel and Suites AKA ‘La Cruise Hotel’ along Onitsha-Owerri Road. The hotel has well-partitioned graves of over 30 on the last floor with a shrine!!”

Government's Stance on Crime

The swift action to demolish the facility underscores the Anambra State Government’s commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

The operation is part of a broader effort to crack down on criminal hideouts and ensure that such activities are eradicated from the state.

The demolition serves as a strong message that the government will not tolerate any form of criminality within its jurisdiction.

Community Reaction

Residents of the area have expressed relief following the demolition, appreciating the government’s efforts to tackle the issue of kidnapping head-on.

The removal of the dangerous den is expected to significantly reduce the level of criminal activity in the vicinity and provide a safer environment for the local community.

Kidnapping in Nigeria

Kidnapping has become a significant issue in Nigeria, with various criminal groups and insurgents engaging in abductions for ransom.

The situation is particularly severe in the northern regions, where groups like Boko Haram have been responsible for numerous kidnappings, including the infamous 2014 Chibok schoolgirls' abduction.

The Nigerian government and security forces have been working to combat this crisis, but the problem persists, affecting the safety and security of the population.

Anambra State

Anambra State, located in the southeastern region of Nigeria, is known as the "Light of the Nation."

Its capital is Awka, while Onitsha is its largest city and a major commercial hub. The state is rich in history and culture, being home to the ancient Kingdom of Nri.

Anambra is predominantly inhabited by the Igbo ethnic group, and the Igbo language is widely spoken.

The state has made significant strides in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure, under the leadership of its current governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

Kidnappers Abduct 1,290 People in Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that a new data has revealed that at least 1,290 people may have been kidnapped in Nigeria since the beginning of 2024.

As reported by The Punch on Saturday, June 29, the figure was from an analysis of Nextier’s Nigeria Violent Conflict Database reports, published between January 1 and June 22, 2024.

