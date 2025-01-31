Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Anambra state - Tragedy struck in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area as a vehicle of the Special Anti-Touting Squad of Anambra State (SASA), popularly known as Ndi Aka Odo collided with a tipper truck fully loaded with sand.

The tragic incident which occurred on Friday, January 31, 2025, reportedly killed At least six operatives of the Anambra state anti-tout squad.

Anambra anti-tout squad vehicle rams into tipper at high speed.

As reported by Vanguard, the anti-tout squad’s vehicle rammed into the tipper along the Onitsha-Owerri expressway.

It was gathered that several operatives died on the spot while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

An eyewitness, Peter Eze, said the squad’s vehicle, a branded Toyota Hiace was carrying about eight young men at the time of the accident.

“The vehicle was running at full speed before it rammed into the tipper. Some operatives died instantly, while others were badly injured.”

Some operatives were trapped inside their vehicle, and passers-by had to rescue their bodies from the wreckage.

Over six lifeless bodies were seen on the road, while the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

