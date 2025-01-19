A chieftain of the APC, Lotanna Ugochukwu Okafor, said Chief Dozie Ikedife Jr (Ikenga Nnewi) is the best candidate to replace late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

Okafor said Ikedife embodies the qualities and personality of the late senator, who represented Anambra South in the national assembly

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Okafor highlighted Ikedife's qualities and the reason he should be supported

Nnewi, Anambra state - Chief Dozie Ikedife Jr (Ikenga Nnewi) is considered the perfect candidate to replace and complete the tenure of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah in the national assembly.

Legit.ng recalls that Ubah, who represented Anambra South Senatorial district passed on in a London hospital in the United Kingdom in July 2024.

Ikedife is said to have what it takes to fill the vacuum of leadership left behind by Ubah in the Anambra South senatorial district.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and media aide to Ikedife, Lotanna Ugochukwu Okafor, disclosed this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, January 18.

Okafor said Ikedife has the quality to carry on with the strong legacy and philosophy of Ubah.

Speaking on why Ikedife is the right man for the job, Okafor said his boss ticked all the criteria outlined by Orazulume, the political family of Ubah while he was alive.

Okafor said Ikedife is the man the people can rely on at all times and whose yes is yes and no is no.

He highlighted the reason why Ikedife should be supported to clinch the APC ticket and win the bye-election:

Ikedife occupies a special place in the late Senator Ifeanyi's heart.

His achievements and endeavours carry the spirit of the senator.

He stood thick and thin by Ubah.

He has the capacity to touch many lives just like Ubah.

His love for the people of Anambra South is massive and undiluted.

Ikedife has the capacity and tenacity to carry out and sustain Ubah's legacy.

Ikenga Nnewi has trust and belief in the dreams of the people.

He believed in Ubah both in life and death.

He can move Anambra South to the next level just like Ubah would have done.

He is the man the people can rely on at all times and whose yes is yes and no is no.

Okafor debunked a claim made by an aspirant, Sir Azuka Okwuosa, that he has spoken to Ikedife about his senatorial ambition.

He said Ikedife has never spoken with Okwuosa over the phone or met with him this year - 20225.

