Nnewi, Anambra state - The residents of Nnewichi, Nnewi North Local Government Area, Anambra state, have been thrown into deep mourning following the tragic discovery of three young siblings found dead inside a deep freezer at their home.

The victims, identified as Chikaima (9), Chimziterem (7), and Chimdilim (5), were reportedly attacked by unknown assailants while their mother, Mrs. Chikazor Ejezie, was away.

Mother’s devastating discovery

Sources revealed that Mrs. Ejezie, a lecturer and nurse, had left home to write an examination.

Upon returning, she noticed the front door was open—an unusual sight, as her children always kept it locked when alone, Radio Nigeria reported

After searching the house frantically, she and her neighbours made the horrifying discovery inside the deep freezer.

“The sight was unbearable. How could innocent children be killed in such a manner?” a devastated neighbor said.

Father speaks out

The children’s father, Mr. Udobi Ejezie, who resides in Irrua, Edo state, described the gruesome scene.

He stated that traces of unfinished meals suggested the attack happened around noon while the children were eating.

He also noted that there were no signs of forced entry into their bungalow, which housed two tenants and a landlord, Channels Television reported.

"I still can't understand how this happened. My children were safe at home, yet this tragedy struck," he lamented.

Police Launch Investigation

The Anambra state Police Command has vowed to uncover the circumstances surrounding the horrific deaths.

Police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed that Commissioner of Police Nnaghe Itam had ordered a full-scale investigation, transferring the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

"We are determined to get to the root of this case. No stone will be left unturned in our pursuit of justice," Ikenga assured.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited in a morgue, as authorities intensify efforts to unravel the mystery behind their deaths.

