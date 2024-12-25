Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Onitsha, Anambra state - A member representing Onitsha North Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Justice Azuka, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

Azuka was abducted while returning home on Ugwunapampa Road, Inland Town, in Onitsha on Tuesday night, December 24.

The gunmen reportedly whisked away the lawmaker to an unknown location after the abduction.

The Labour Party lawmaker regained his mandate after the court sacked Douglas Egbuna of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who was declared the winner of the 2023 election.

According to The Punch, a close associate, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the kidnappers have yet to make contact with his family.

The state police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said efforts were underway to rescue Azuka from his abductors.

“The report of the sad event revealed that on 24/12/2024, at 9:20 pm, while returning home on Ugwunapampa Road, he was abducted by unidentified persons.

“The Command is already working on some clues for the possible rescue and arrest of the kidnappers. Further developments will be communicated.”

Legit.ng recalls that two policemen and a driver were killed by gunmen trying to abduct Mrs. Christy Uroye, wife of the lawmaker in the Delta State House of Assembly.

The policemen were escorting in the SUV conveying Mrs Uroye along Jakpa road, during the incident on Monday, September 3.

The lawmaker's wife reportedly escaped from the kidnappers and she is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Suspected gunmen kidnap Taraba Assembly lawmaker.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that kidnappers struck again and this time, the victim is a member of the Taraba state House of Assembly, Bashir Mohammed.

The lawmaker was whisked away from his house by suspected gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Mohammed's whereabouts are yet to be ascertained according to the family source.

