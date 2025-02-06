A family has been thrown into mourning following the death of their father and son in Port Harcourt, Rivers state

Unknown gunmen attacked and shot the 59-year-old man and his son severely in the head on Omuelu Farm Road at Igwuruta-Ali in the Obio/Akpor

The state police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, said Omolara, shared more details about the tragic incident

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A 59-year-old man simply identified as Timothy and his first son have been brutally murdered by unknown gunmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

It is gathered that Timothy works as the chief security officer at the Adokiye Amieseimeka International Stadium in Omagwa, Port Harcourt.

Omolara, Timothy’s daughter reported the gunmen's attack to the Rivers state police. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The tragic incident occurred on Omuelu Farm Road at Igwuruta-Ali in the Obio/Akpor section of the state capital, Business Day reports.

The state police public relations officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, said Omolara, Timothy’s daughter told the Igwuruta Police Division that four unknown gunmen ambushed her father and son.

Iringe-Koko said Omolara said the gunmen shot the victims severely in the head, resulting in their death.

She explained that the police swiftly responded to the scene and recovered three expended AK-47 ammunition.

“The victims were rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries and were confirmed dead by the Doctor on duty.”

The police spokesperson said the state police Commissioner has directed the deployment of all necessary intelligence to apprehend the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said:

“The Rivers State Police Command has been proactive in addressing crime in the state, it is working tirelessly to ensure that justice is served in this recent case.”

