The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has identified Delta state as the party’s key target

Ganduje spoke when he received new APC member, Ned Nwoko, the incumbent lawmaker representing Delta North senatorial district

Describing the legislator as a quality product, Ganduje appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his efforts towards making Nigeria better

Asaba, Delta state - Abdullahi Ganduje, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the ruling party would work with Senator Ned Nwoko and other stakeholders to take over Delta in 2027.

Recall that Nwoko recently left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

The Punch on Thursday, February 6, quoted Ganduje as saying:

“If you want Nigeria to progress, there is no doubt you have to undertake such reforms (referring to President Bola Tinubu's inititaives). But we have started seeing the outcome of such reforms. Oil production increased, and refineries are working. Security is improving and the country is working.

“We know our chapter in Delta will also implement internal democracy. We, therefore, request you, the stakeholders, to come together to cooperate. We had two out of three senators before and now have the entire three in Delta. As we promised, we will take over Delta state.”

Furthermore, Ganduje stated that the country under President Tinubu was working because his economic policies were purportedly beginning to yield positive results.

The APC helsman added:

"We know funding, organisation and commitment is not a problem. What we are looking forward to is a highly organised party structure in Delta, a structure which compose of men and women, especially young men, who will go from house to house to show that APC dominates almost everywhere."

Nwoko in bullish ahead of 2027 election

On his part, Senator Nwoko said that his mission was to join forces with other APC Delta stakeholders to ensure that the party took over the state in 2027, Guardian newspaper noted.

The senator explained that he left the PDP for APC because he was not allowed to serve the people of his constituents.

Ganduje's wish, a herculean task

Since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999, Delta state has been governed by PDP administrations.

While Ganduje's wish is doable, especially considering the APC is making inroads into the south-south and south-east geopolitical zones, the party must at least replicate the template it deployed to win Edo state in September 2024.

