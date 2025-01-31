BREAKING: PDP Governors Hold Emergency Closed-Door Meeting in Delta, Details Emerge
Asaba, Delta state - Twelve governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently locked in a closed-door meeting at the Delta State Government House in Asaba.
The emergency meeting, which began last night, has drawn significant attention, with journalists and political observers awaiting its outcome.
Despite speculations, sources close to the PDP leadership have clarified that the meeting is not connected to any internal crisis within the party.
While details of the discussions remain undisclosed, party insiders suggest that the governors are deliberating on key political and governance issues.
Media personnel have been stationed outside the venue, hoping for an official statement on the meeting's resolutions, The Punch reported.
A source at the meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity, hinted that "important decisions affecting the party’s future direction are being discussed."
More details to follow...
