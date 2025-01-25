Professor Emeka Chukwuma, a prominent lecturer at Delta State University, Abraka, was tragically assassinated in his hometown of Umueji, Asaba

Abraka, Delta state - Tragedy struck in Delta State as gunmen reportedly assassinated Professor Emeka Chukwuma, a prominent lecturer at Delta State University, Abraka.

The 56-year-old professor was killed in his hometown of Umueji, Asaba, on Friday night, January 24, leaving the community in shock.

As reported by The Punch, Prof. Chukwuma had returned to Delta, Asaba for his usual weekend visit when he was attacked in his home.

“Prof. Emeka Chukwuma was assassinated in Asaba on Friday night. He is a lecturer at Delta State University, Abraka, Anwai campus, but he later returned to the Abraka campus after the conversion of Anwai campus to Dennis Osadebey University,” a source stated.

The source further explained:

“Prof. Chukwuma usually comes home every weekend, and it’s unfortunate that he came back yesterday for his usual weekend and was assassinated in his place at St. Bridges area of Umueji quarter, in Asaba."

Community in shock, residents express fear

The news of his brutal killing has sparked fear and concern among residents of Asaba, who have expressed growing anxiety over the rising insecurity in the area.

“As I speak to you now, Asaba is no longer safe, we are confused over the situation,” another source lamented, highlighting the increasing violence in the region.

In recent weeks, there have been numerous reports of killings and kidnappings in Asaba, with residents now calling on the security agencies to take more action to protect lives and property, Vanguard reported.

“We are living in fear, and something needs to be done urgently to restore peace,” a local resident said.

Police vow to investigate

The Delta state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, assuring the public that the police are investigating the murder and working towards apprehending those responsible.

“Yes, it is confirmed, they have reported the matter to the police, and we are looking into the incident,” Edafe said in a statement.

The killing of Professor Chukwuma has left a dark cloud over Delta State, with the academic community and residents mourning the loss of a beloved figure.

As the investigation continues, many are hoping for justice and an end to the growing insecurity in the region.

