Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal has declared that Barrister Julius Abure remains the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

The Court of Appeal presided by Honourable Justice Hamma Akawu Barka gave the judgement on Friday, January 17, 2025.

The Appeal Court delivered the judgment on Friday, January 17. Photo credit: @NgLabour

Source: Twitter

The appellate court reaffirmed its earlier judgement of 13th of November, 2024 in Appeal Number CA/Abj/CV/1172/2024 between Labour Party (Appellant) against Chief Olusola Nehemiah Ebiseni and INEC (Respondents) to make the declaration.

The LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, January 17, via the party’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NgLabour.

Justice Barka ruled that the two appeals heard today (1) Senator Esther Nenadi Usman & others V Labour Party & others (CA/ABJ/CA/1217//2024 (2) INEC V Labour Party (CA/Abj/CV/1232/2024) could not determine the leadership of the Labour Party.

The court explained that the appeals emanated from an incompetent suit as the trial Court lacked jurisdiction to have determined the leadership of the Labour Party and therefore a mere academic exercise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng