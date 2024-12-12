One year after the governorship election in Bayelsa state, a top Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Udengs Eradiri, dumped the party

Eradiri's political move was confirmed in a letter dated Sunday, December 8, 2024, obtained by the press

Eradiri, the managing director (MD) of Radnitz Integrated Services Limited, was the underdog in the 2023 Bayelsa state governorship election

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Udengs Eradiri, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 Bayelsa state election, has announced his resignation from the party.

Eradiri's running mate, Commodore Benjamin Nathus (retd), also dumped the LP. The LP is the party of Nigerian presidential hopeful Peter Obi.

Legit.ng reports that Eradiri's defection comes a week after five federal lawmakers dumped the LP for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was gathered that most of the local government chairmen of the party in Bayelsa joined Eradiri and Nathus to dump the party.

Eradiri sent his resignation letter to the LP state chairman in Yenagoa, the state's capital.

In the letter dated Sunday, December 8, and titled 'Letter of Withdrawal as Labour Party member', Eradiri stated that he took the decision to enable him to pursue his political career on a platform prepared "to provide the kind of leadership that Bayelsa deserves".

He said:

“But unfortunately, we couldn’t scale through the intrigues and challenges implanted in the party leadership."

Furthermore, Eradiri, who came third in the 2023 governorship poll, said his decision was supported by his loyalists.

The ex-Ijaw youths leader added:

“We are consulting seriously and engaging all stakeholders to know the next political party to join. Our next party of interest will be such that will enable us to provide service to the people and mice Bayelsa forward."

Read Eradiri's letter of withdrawal as LP member below:

