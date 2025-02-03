Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced the suspension of its planned nationwide protest against the recent 50% hike in telecom tariffs.

Legit.ng recalls that the NLC announced its plan to mobilise and protest against the approved 50% tariff hike in the telecommunication sector.

The union said the protest, billed for Tuesday, February 4, 2025, was to register its rejection of the high rates.

The NLC described the approval of the increase as "a clear assault on Nigerians" amid the hardship facing the citizens.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government had agreed to set up a larger committee to review the entire tariff structure.

Ajaero stated this after a meeting with government representatives at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday night, Fenruary 3, 2025, The Punch reports.

“We emphasized that the NLC is the largest organisation in Africa, and no stakeholder consultation can exclude us and still stand.

“On that basis, they agreed to form a broader committee to ensure a fair and inclusive agreement to look at the entire tariff structure as a model to come out with a realistic and all-inclusive agreement."

He disclosed that the committee will be composed of five representatives from both NLC and the federal government.

The NLC leader added that the committee is expected to submit its findings within two weeks.

Ajaero further stated that the findings of the committee will determine the next line of action and the process of engagement

“The outcome of such a committee is what will determine our next line of action in terms of protest, in terms of boycott, and in terms of even withdrawal of services, which are the three issues we put online.”

Telecom tariff hike: NLC criticised over planned protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NLC was criticized over its planned nationwide protest against the 50% telecom tariff increase.

The Coalition of Human Rights Monitoring Groups (CHRMG) said the NLC's planned protest is misguided and not in the public interest.

The CSOs said the tariff hike, approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), is a necessary measure to prevent the telecom sector from collapsing.

