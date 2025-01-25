Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, has faulted his impeachment by fellow lawmakers.

Speaking for the first time since his removal on Saturday, January 25, Obasa stressed that the lawmakers needed to follow due procedures in their plot to remove him as the speaker.

According to Daily Trust, the embattled lawmaker also dismissed the corruption allegation brought against him by his colleagues in the House. He said that the financial misappropriation allegation against him was impossible.

Addressing journalists on his return to Lagos on Saturday, the former speaker said, “I am not disturbed, I am not afraid.”

On Saturday morning, Obasa was given a heroic welcome by his supporters at the Speaker’s Lodge, 47, GRA Ikeja Lagos.

He said:

“My status in the house? I believe strongly I am still the speaker until the right thing has been done. If you want to remove me, remove me the proper way, and I will not contest it."

The embattled lawmaker said he was a Muslim who "believes in fate" and insisted that his impeachment would be accepted if it was done with due process.

When he was asked if he would be taking legal action against his removal, the impeached speaker said, “You will know. It’s a matter of time", and left the

See the moment Obasa returned to Nigeria:

When was Obasa sacked as speaker?

On Monday, January 13, Obasa was impeached and replaced by his deputy, Mojisola Meranda.

Obasa was impeached while in the United States. The new speaker, Maranda, was representing Apapa Constituency 1 and had previously served as the house's Chief Whip.

Subsequently, the lawmakers elected Mojeed Fatai as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

Some of the allegations against the impeached Obasa are highhandedness, gross misconduct, lack of commitment to the legislation business, poor leadership, intimidation and suppression of legislative staff and lack of regard for fellow lawmakers.

Obasa was also accused of financial misappropriation, impropriety and abuse of office and privileges. His administration was alleged to lack transparency and was full of authoritarianism.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng