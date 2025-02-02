CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Osogbo, Osun state - Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has been advised to make peace with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Honourable Oluwole Oke said he if were Agbesola he would beg and prostrate before President Tinubu.

Oke stated this while reacting to the exit of Aregbesola and his Omoluabi Progressives group from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng recalls that the group unanimously decided to join a new political camp ahead of the 2026 Osun governorship election, citing exclusion and unfair treatment.

Aregbesola and Azeez Adesiji vow to restore good governance in Osun, urging unity and commitment to the 2026 goal.

The federal lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives said Aregbesola remains a factor in Osun state politics.

“Egbon Rauf ‘Soji Aregbesola, a former Governor of Osun State and Minister for Interior, is an enigma, a grassroots mobiliser, singer, and dancer.

“He is a factor and a BRIDE in Osun politics, truth be told.

“If I am in his shoes, I will go and beg, prostrate, and make peace with my principal, PBAT."

He added that if he were an APC member, he would have ensured that Aregbesola and the immediate past governor, Adegboyega Oyetola settled their differences.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, however, urged his party to quickly pay Aregbesola’s dowry and snatched him from the APC.

“Assuming I am a Member of APC in Osun State, I will make sure I reconcile Asiwaju Gboyega Oyetola and Ogbeni. Ija o dola…

“PDP needs to act fast, pay necessary dowry, and take in this BRIDE. Symbol, as he is popularly called, is not someone you allow to roam about.”

The federal lawmaker said Aregbesola is a political heavyweight in the Ife/Ijesa Senatorial District.

He said Aregbesola can mess up any politician in the zone.

“Baba Kabiru is a factor in Osun politics. Please keep this post and get back to me after 2026.”

APC expels ex-governor Aregbesola

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aregbesola was expelled from the APC over alleged anti-party activities.

The former minister was accused of forming a faction that allegedly sabotaged the party's outing in the 2022 governorship race.

The APC's State Executive Committee confirmed disciplinary action against Aregbesola and urged him to comply with the expulsion.

