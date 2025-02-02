75-year-old Simeon Olawale Anifowose earned a PhD in Management Sciences at Olabisi Onabanjo University’s 34th convocation, inspiring many with his dedication to education

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun awarded N500,000 to the best-graduating student in each faculty and N2.5 million to the Overall Best Graduating Student

OOU Vice Chancellor, Professor Ayodeji Agboola, highlighted the university’s 100% program accreditation, new academic programs, infrastructural development

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state - A 75-year-old man, Simeon Olawale Anifowose, was among the 170 graduates awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree at the grand finale of the 34th convocation ceremony of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, on Friday, January 31.

Anifowose, a student from the Faculty of Management Sciences, stood out as a symbol of perseverance and lifelong learning.

A man who is 75 years old has bagged PhD from OOU. Photo credit: @oou_agoiwoye

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the ceremony, Anifowose expressed gratitude for the opportunity to pursue higher education despite his age.

“Education has no age limit. I hope my journey inspires younger and older generations alike to never give up on their dreams,” he said.

Governor rewards academic excellence

At the convocation ceremony, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, represented by his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, announced a cash award of N500,000 for the best graduating student in each of the university’s 14 faculties.

The governor also awarded an additional N2.5 million to the Overall Best Graduating Student, Aisha Aanuoluwapo Dauda, from the Department of Economics, who achieved a remarkable Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.87.

Reiterating his administration’s commitment to education, Abiodun emphasized:

“We are determined to make Ogun State the education hub of Nigeria. Our focus on e-learning and infrastructure development is unwavering, and we invite individuals and corporate organizations to partner with us in this mission.”

OOU honours distinguished surgeon

A consultant ophthalmic surgeon and Chief Medical Director of the Eye Foundation Hospital Group, Dr. Adekunle Olubola Hassan, was the sole recipient of an honorary doctorate degree from the university.

In a significant announcement, Dr. Hassan revealed plans to build an Institute of Eye Health worth N500 million at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital.

This initiative follows his previous endowment of a Professorial Chair in Ophthalmology at the university, also valued at N500 million.

University’s Commitment to Academic Excellence

In his address, OOU Vice Chancellor, Professor Ayodeji Agboola, highlighted the institution’s achievements, including maintaining a 100% accreditation status for all its programs.

“This reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering quality education and ensuring our students receive the best academic training possible,” he stated.

Professor Agboola also announced the introduction of 18 new innovative programs, ranging from BSc Food Science Technology to MSc and PhD programs in Clinical Pharmacy, Pharmacology, Architecture, and Urban and Regional Planning.

He credited TETFund and other stakeholders for their contributions to the university’s infrastructural development, saying,

“Olabisi Onabanjo University has benefited immensely from TETFund interventions, which have significantly improved our facilities.”

Addressing staff welfare and development, Professor Agboola emphasized that salaries are paid promptly on the 25th of every month.

“Over the past year, we have launched various professional development initiatives, career progression programs, and promotions to create an enabling environment for our staff,” he noted.

He also acknowledged the immense support of the university’s alumni, philanthropists, and the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, whose contributions have been invaluable to the institution’s growth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng