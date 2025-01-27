Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and his Omoluabi Progressives group exit APC, citing exclusion and unfair treatment

The group unanimously decides to join a new political camp ahead of the 2026 Osun governorship election

Aregbesola and Azeez Adesiji vow to restore good governance in Osun, urging unity and commitment to the 2026 goal

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Ilesa, Osun state - The immediate past Minister of Interior and former Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, along with his loyalists under the banner of Omoluabi Progressives, has officially severed ties with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The decision was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday, January 26,by Abosede Oluwaseun, Organising and Publicity Secretary of the caucus, following a pivotal meeting in Ilesa.

Aregbesola and his supporters have decamped from APC ahead of Osun 2026 election. Photo credit: @raufaregbesola

Source: Twitter

“Some of the reasons adduced for the resolution include ostracisation from the party, suspension and expulsion of the tendency’s leaders without fair hearing, and continuous denigration of the structure, among others,” the statement read.

The group also resolved, through a voice vote, to align with a new political camp in preparation for the 2026 Osun governorship election, Vanguard reported.

Speaking to his supporters, Aregbesola praised their unity and emphasized the importance of their decision to quit the APC.

He expressed confidence in their collective ability to chart a new path for Osun State’s governance.

“I am indeed happy that all of you have spoken with one voice. It is not just one voice but a united front to lead the way to our collective victory in the journey ahead,” he said.

Aregbesola urged his followers to remain steadfast and committed to the principles of the Omoluabi Progressives, highlighting the group’s vision of responsible leadership for Osun, The Cable reported.

“The journey we are embarking on now is to further raise the level of prosperity of our dear state through responsible leadership. The path we have toed is a smooth path, highly reassuring and full of good tides that will propel our dear state to greatness.

“We are open to all regardless of political, religious, or socio-cultural leanings. We have the numbers, strength, and political acumen to provide a leadership that will make Osun the toast of its peers. By the grace of God, we shall succeed,” Aregbesola declared.

Omoluabi Progressives pledge to restore good governance

Azeez Adesiji, Chairman of the Omoluabi Progressives, reiterated the group’s commitment to reclaiming Osun state through what he described as a collective effort to return the state to good governance by 2026.

“For us, the journey to reclaim Osun is a joint task. Be assured that we are ready to always accommodate your interests. What we want from you is your commitment to our ideals so that we can join hands together to restore Osun to good governance in 2026,” Adesiji stated.

The Omoluabi Progressives’ exit from the APC marks a significant development in Osun’s political landscape, with Aregbesola and his allies positioning themselves as key players in the lead-up to the 2026 governorship election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng