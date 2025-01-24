Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - The Edo state governorship election petition tribunal has announced its relocation from Benin City to the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja.

In a notice dated Friday, January 24, 2025, and signed by the tribunal secretary, Mu’azu Bagudu, parties to the case were informed of the relocation.

The Punch noted the update in a report on Friday evening, January 24.

The notice partly reads:

“I am directed to notify all parties that the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Benin City, Edo State, has been relocated to Abuja at the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Airport Road, Abuja, effective from Monday, 27th January 2025.”

Legit.ng reports that amid anxiety, no reason was given for the relocation.

In the litigation concerning the 2024 Edo state governorship election, witnesses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had alleged irregularities in three LGAs during the poll.

Recall the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Monday Okpebholo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the September 21, 2024 governorship election in the state.

Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Asue Ighodalo of the PDP, who got 247,274 votes.

Olumide Akpata, candidate of the Labour Party (LP), polled a distant third with 22,763 votes.

Ighodalo and the PDP are challenging Okpebholo’s victory at the tribunal.

The tribunal panel has already started hearing the case in Edo, but going by the update on Friday, January 24, 2025, attention turns to the Nigerian capital city, Abuja.

More to come...

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng